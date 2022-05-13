Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup semi-final: What time, what channel and everything you need to know

James Ryan and Caelan Doris during a the Leinster captain's run at the Aviva Stadium

Leinster are braced for a test against the very best in Europe when they tackle Heineken Champions Cup semi-final opponents Toulouse on Saturday.

Leinster are aiming to match Toulouse’s record of five European titles by reclaiming a trophy they last won in 2018.

The Irish heavyweights will have home advantage at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, with Racing 92 or La Rochelle awaiting the winners in Marseille on May 28.

Here is all you need to know about the mammoth clash.

Where and when is it?

The match kicks off at 3pm in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Where can I watch it?

The match is live on BT Sport with coverage starting at 2.30pm.

What’s the team news?

Leinster remain unchanged for the Champions Cup semi-final against title-holders Toulouse.at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen has made one change to the matchday squad that conquered Leicester Tigers in England last weekend with Ciarán Frawley coming in ahead of Tommy O’Brien on the replacements bench.

Leinster Rugby team v Toulouse (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (42)

14. Jimmy O’Brien (49)

13. Garry Ringrose (98)

12. Robbie Henshaw (64)

11. James Lowe (63)

10. Johnny Sexton (181) CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (112)

1. Andrew Porter (87)

2. Rónan Kelleher (34)

3. Tadhg Furlong (123)

4. Ross Molony (135)

5. James Ryan (54)

6. Caelan Doris (51)

7. Josh van der Flier (110)

8. Jack Conan (113)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (25)

17. Cian Healy (244)

18. Michael Ala’alatoa (21)

19. Joe McCarthy (6)

20. Rhys Ruddock (207)

21. Luke McGrath (171)

22. Ross Byrne (124)

23. Ciarán Frawley (52)

Toulouse

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Juan Cruz Mallía

13. Pierre Fouyssac

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matthis Lebel

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand (c)

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Rory Arnold

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Francois Cros

8. Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Rodrigue Neti

18. David Ainu'u

19. Joe Tekori

20. Selevasio Tolofua

21. Thibaud Flament

22. Martin Page Relo

23. Zack Holmes.

Referee – Karl Dickson (RFU)



