live Leinster v Toulouse: Can Leo Cullen's men get past the holders and into another Champions Cup final?

A general view of The Heineken Champions Cup prior to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Toulouse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images) Expand
A general view inside the stadium before the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

A general view of The Heineken Champions Cup prior to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Toulouse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

A general view of The Heineken Champions Cup prior to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Toulouse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

A general view inside the stadium before the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A general view inside the stadium before the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A general view of The Heineken Champions Cup prior to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster Toulouse. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Conor Breslin

Kick-off at the Aviva is 3pm

As one reared in football-daft south Dublin in the ’fifties and ’sixties, the beautiful game was our passion and Real Madrid the standard-bearers. They still are. The Spanish Galacticos have stood the test of time. Even my own beloved Leeds in their absolute pomp changed the official club garb to all white under Don Revie in honour of the champion club every other in Europe and beyond sought to emulate.

