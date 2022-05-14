Champions Cup Premium

Tony Ward Opinion This clash of European titans will come down to battle of half-backs

As one reared in football-daft south Dublin in the ’fifties and ’sixties, the beautiful game was our passion and Real Madrid the standard-bearers. They still are. The Spanish Galacticos have stood the test of time. Even my own beloved Leeds in their absolute pomp changed the official club garb to all white under Don Revie in honour of the champion club every other in Europe and beyond sought to emulate.