Leinster v Toulouse: All You Need to Know
Avril Kinsella
Leinster Rugby face Toulouse in the European Rugby Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 29th April at 15:00.
Latest Champions Cup
‘The word ‘failure’ is not in my vocabulary’ – Ronan O’Gara’s Euro vision for La Rochelle is more about dynasty than destiny
The English exile, the Connacht centre and the star 15 – meet the Toulouse men looking to upset Leinster
Leinster v Toulouse: All You Need to Know
Leinster’s James Ryan hits out at EPCR ticket prices as Antoine Dupont promises ‘fitter, fresher’ Toulouse
All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Leinster Rugby team to face Toulouse
‘I call him the Martian’ – Antoine Dupont brings other-worldly talent that makes him Toulouse’s Erling Haaland
Dan Sheehan and the new Leinster breed are ready to add to club’s legacy in Champions Cup battle
Cian Tracey: After slipping down pecking order, Jordan Larmour gets perfect opportunity to remind us all of his talents
Exclusive | Ultan Dillane interview: Ireland’s success is ‘bittersweet’ but ex-Connacht star has no regrets over French move
Top Stories
Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Gardaí raid Kinahan-linked drug lord Barry Fowler’s jail cell after intelligence he is directing operations from prison
Ask an expert: ‘A relative has gifted our kids €15k each — what is our tax position and how do we best advise them?’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues
Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues
Matty Smith inspires Shelbourne to victory over struggling Cork City
John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
Breaking | Man (20s) dies, two others rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast