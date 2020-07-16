Leinster v Saracens set for Saturday September 19 as Champions Cup knockout dates are confirmed

11 May 2019; James Ryan of Leinster is tackled by George Kruis of Saracens during the 2019 Heineken Champions Cup Final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster will welcome Saracens to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, September 19 for their eagerly anticipated Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

The champions have lost some fire-power during lockdown as a number of players left the relegated Premiership side, but today they confirmed that Owen Farrell will remain for their season in the Championship and thus will be on the panel to face Leinster.

That game, the third meeting of the two teams that have won the last four iterations of this tournament between them and a repeat in successive seasons, is the pick of a heavyweight line-up.

Ulster will take on Toulouse on Sunday, September 20 in their quarter-final and that match will be broadcast free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4. All other games will be on BT Sport.

The two Irish sides cannot meet in the semi-final if they progress, with the winner of Leinster's game set for a clash with the winners of Clermont v Racing 92 and Exeter Chiefs or Northampton the reward for the victors at Toulouse's Le Stadium.

The final has been fixed for October 17 and organisers will not set a venue until closer to that date, having postponed plans to host it in Marseille until next year.

The competition was suspended in March as the pandemic spread across Europe, forcing the French to cancel their Top 14 campaign and suspending the Premiership and PRO14.

Irish rugby will return to action on August 22 with a set of inter-provincial games, with Leinster set to face Munster and Ulster before playing the PRO14 semi-final a week later.

If they reach the domestic final, that match will take place a week before the Saracens match.

Mark McCall, in contrast, already knows his side's fate and can rest his squad before they travel to Dublin.

Of course, the entire thing is dependent on teams being able to travel.

"All matches will be subject to government guidelines and/or restrictions with EPCR prioritising the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, media, supporters and the wider rugby community," a statement read.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saturday September 19

Leinster vs Saracens, Aviva Stadium, 15.00

Clermont vs Racing 92, Stade Marcel Michelin, 17.30

Sunday September 20

Toulouse vs Ulster, Le Stadium, 12.30

Exeter Chiefs vs Northampton Saints, Sandy Park, 17.30

Champions Cup semi-finals:

Leinster/Saracens vs Clermont/Racing92

Toulouse/Ulster vs Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints

To be played on September 25/26/27

Champions Cup final

To be played on October 16/17/18

Online Editors