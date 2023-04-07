Leinster v Leicester: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

Another big occasion down at the Aviva. Good Friday night with Leinster a step away from a home semi-final in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The final will also take place on the banks of the Dodder. The pathway around Lansdowne Road is paved with promise.

Yet no better side to be aware of the pot-holes than Leinster. Ulster gave them a stiff test in the Dublin 4 rain last Saturday evening, and they'll expect the same from the Leicester Tigers. The clubs also met at the quarter-final stage last year - Leinster recording a nine-point away win.

In front of a sell-out crowd last weekend, Leinster didn't overcome Ulster as comfortably as expected. But they still won by 15 points. That says something. And now Garry Ringrose is back fit. Perfect timing.

Leicester beat Edinburgh by ten points at the famous Welford Road. Leinster boss, Leo Cullen, spent a couple of seasons there. Leicester won three from four in the Pool B stage. They lost their last Group game by a point at home to the Ospreys. They have twice won the Champions Cup.

Leinster are four-time winners. They had a 100 percent record in Pool A. Conditions are due to be much better than last week. A dry ball will play into Leinster's assured hands. An international team in all but name.

What time is kick-off?

It kicks-off at the Aviva Stadium on Good Friday (8.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 1.

What the coaches say

Leo Cullen (Leinster): "Ulster battled really well against us and we'll expect a similar type of game from Leicester. It's going to be a big challenge for us.

"Leicester will try to play that pressurised, squeeze type of game. They have a lot of experience. These occasions are so special, and we know we will have to give a top performance to get through."

Richard Wigglesworth (Leicester Tigers): "Leinster are a world-class side. They move the ball so well. We know all about the quality that we are facing. Leinster have such strength in depth. They are the envy of clubs around the globe. We face a big test. But these are the type of games you want to be a part of."

Predicted score

Leinster 36 Leicester Tigers 20