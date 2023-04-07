Leinster v Leicester, Champions Cup quarter-final: Leo Cullen's men on course for last four
Paul Shaughnessy
Latest Champions Cup
England’s Jack Willis goes from low-ebb of redundancy with Wasps to the edge of European glory with Toulouse
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Leinster need to learn from the days of despair in their history
Toulouse won race to five Champions Cup titles against Leinster so don’t rule them out having sixth sense
‘I felt like I had aged 10 years in two or three months’ – Jack Conan battling back after health scare
‘It's like my brain has 30 per cent battery’ – All Blacks legend Carl Hayman (43) on life with dementia
You’d swear Leinster had been taken over by a Gulf state with all this Champions Cup pearl clutching
Major boost for Leinster as Ryan Baird's shoulder injury not as serious as first feared
Confirmed: Leinster’s Ryan Baird facing ‘a few weeks out’ as James Lowe’s calf will be further assessed
'It was probably worse for everyone there and watching on TV' – Garry Ringrose opens up on Murrayfield injury
‘People have funny memories’ – Leo Cullen defends his record after beaten coaches cite budgets and demographics as the keys to Leinster’s success
