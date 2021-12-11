| 12.2°C Dublin

live Leinster v Bath: Leo Cullen's men on their way to winning start in European Champions Cup campaign

Ross Molony of Leinster in action against Charlie Ewels of Bath during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ross Molony of Leinster in action against Charlie Ewels of Bath during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Molony of Leinster in action against Charlie Ewels of Bath during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ross Molony of Leinster in action against Charlie Ewels of Bath during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dave Donnelly

Leinster are in a commanding lead at the Aviva Stadium.

Rugby Newsletter

Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy