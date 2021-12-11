Rugby

Duane Vermeulen backed to be an instant Ulster hit on and off the pitch

When Ulster were courting Louis Ludik’s one-time University of Johannesburg team-mate Duane Vermeulen a few months back, the former Ravenhill favourite was relieved he wasn’t part of the delegation asked to make a pitch to the star Springbok who will pull on the white jersey for a first time in Clermont this evening.