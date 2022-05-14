Leinster players, from left, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier and Rónan Kelleher after the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

All roads lead to Marseille, as Leinster emphatically dethroned the defending champions to advance to their first European final in three years.

Toulouse simply could not live with Leinster's pace and intensity, as Johnny Sexton once again rolled back the years to deliver a masterful performance.

Sexton was at the heart of everything good about Leinster's scintillating attack, but the platform was set by a dominant display from the pack, who provided blisteringly quick ruck ball in front of 42,076 supporters at a sun-drenched Aviva Stadium.

Leinster will now await the winners of tomorrow's all French encounter between Racing 92 and La Rochelle, as they look forward to a trip to the Stade Vélodrome in a fortnight.

Expand Close 14 May 2022; James Lowe of Leinster scores his second and his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 14 May 2022; James Lowe of Leinster scores his second and his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There are, however, major doubts over Tadhg Furlong, as the Ireland tighthead was forced off early on, with what appeared to be another calf problem. Rónan Kelleher later followed him with a head injury.

Mindful that Toulouse had played 100 draining minutes here last weekend, Leinster did everything at high speed in a bid to sap their opponents' energy.

The game-plan worked a treat, as a coaching masterclass from Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster was expertly executed by a group of players, who are now within touching distance of winning their fifth Heineken Champions Cup.

As the attack flourished with Sexton pulling the strings, defensively, Leinster were also outstanding, as they came flying off the line to shut down Toulouse's danger men.

For the second week running, Robbie Henshaw set the tone with a ferocious display. His centre partner Garry Ringrose was immense too. Up front, James Ryan and Ross Molony delivered big performances in the engine room.

Leinster scored four tries, two from James Lowe and one from Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan, to Toulouse's two, as the five-time winners were ruthlessly dumped out.

The hosts set about playing at high tempo from the off and it was no surprise that they had identified Toulouse's midfield as an area of weakness. Henshaw and Ringrose both made early inroads and when Toulouse were pinged for offside, it allowed Sexton to kick Leinster in front.

Toulouse were struggling to get out of their own half, only for the maestro Antoine Dupont to block down Jamison Gibson-Park's grubber and run almost the full length of the pitch to score against the run of play.

Thomas Ramos' conversion put Toulouse 7-3 in front after seven minutes, but it was a lead they would soon relinquish.

A second Sexton penalty cut the deficit and the talismanic skipper then turned provider. Furlong had done well to win a loose ball on the deck, and after Henshaw and Van der Flier made big carries, the play was worked wide for Sexton, whose delightful pass back on the inside put Lowe over.

Sexton was hit late but he dusted himself off and added the extras to put Leinster 13-7 in front on the quarter hour mark.

The feel-good mood around the stadium was soon dampened, however, as Furlong was worryingly helped off.

But Leinster came up with the perfect response and Sexton was again central to it. Molony played a couple of incisive passes on the gain-line, the second of which released Sexton.

The veteran out-half bided his time and fired a perfect pass to Van der Flier. The back-row still had work to do, as he powered through contact and over the line for a brilliantly worked try.

Sexton was again on target with the conversion mid-way through the opening half, with Leinster 20-7 to the good.

With Furlong no longer in the equation, Toulouse went after the Leinster scrum and that paid dividends, as Ramos kicked a penalty that came off the back of a huge shove from his pack.

Sexton quickly cancelled with another penalty, and as Toulouse desperately tried to slow down Leinster's lightning quick ruck ball, Emmanuel Meafou saw yellow for cynically taking out Gibson-Park.

This time Sexton went to the corner, and as we came back for another penalty, the Leinster maul was just about to get set, only for Henshaw to arrive on the scene too early, which cost his side a cheap penalty.

You sensed a try there would have killed off Toulouse, but still, a 23-10 half-time lead was not to be sniffed at.

Playing with a man advantage after the restart, Leinster upped the intensity again. Ryan and Molony both came up with crucial lineout steals, the latter allowing Leinster to launch another attack and when Gibson-Park blocked down Ntamack, the home side sensed blood.

Doris made a big carry and with the speed of ruck ball again off the charts, Leinster stayed patient until Sexton floated another cracking pass for Lowe to score his second try of the game to take his tournament tally to 10. Sexton converted for 30-10 on 51 minutes.

Toulouse looked to their bench for reinforcements and one of them, Selevasio Tolofua came up with the goods, as he tiptoed his way along the touchline at the side of a maul for a try which Ramos converted to give the visitors a glimmer of hope with 14 minutes still left on the clock.

But Cullen's men had the composure to see out the win.

Ross Byrne added a late insurance penalty before Keenan put the icing on the cake with a fourth try, converted by Byrne, as Leinster remain on course to add that elusive fifth star to their jersey.

Scorers – Leinster: Lowe 2 tries, Van der Flier, Keenan try each, Sexton 3 pens, 3 cons, Byrne pen, con. Toulouse: Dupont, Tolofua try, Ramos 1 pen, 2 cons.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (C Frawley 64), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 68), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 68); A Porter (C Healy 68), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 46), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 17); R Molony, J Ryan (J McCarthy 76); C Doris, J van der Flier (R Ruddock 72), J Conan.

Toulouse: T Ramos; J Cruz Mallia, P Fouyssac (Z Holmes 62), P Ahki (M Page Relo 66), M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille (R Neti 52-69), J Marchand (capt) (P Mauvaka 52), D Aldegheri (D Ainu’u, 56); R Arnold (T Flament, 56), E Meafou (J Tekori 62); R Elstadt, F Cros, A Jelonch (S Tolofua 52).

Referee: K Dickson (England).