Ross Byrne of Leinster in action against Grégory Alldritt of La Rochelle during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match between La Rochelle and Leinster last year

LEINSTER will host Bath at the Aviva Stadium in the first Heineken Champions Cup clash involving Irish teams this season.

Organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) have announced the fixtures for the four pool rounds, with Ulster starting with a daunting away trip to JJ Hanrahan's Clermont, Connacht at home to Stade Francais and Wasps at home to Munster.

This season sees an increased number of Friday night away games in France for the Irish provinces, with Leinster at Montpellier on Friday, December 17 and Munster in Castres on Friday, January 14.

Those are part of the back to back clashes which are either side of Christmas this year, as the competition repeats the format from last season of four group games feeding into two big pools of 12 teams.

The top eight from each pool go into the Champions Cup last 16 which will be held over two legs in April, before the quarter-final, semi-final and final are held over one leg.

Northampton Saints and Racing 92 get the competition underway on Friday, December 10 with holders Toulouse taking on Cardiff on the opening weekend.

Heineken Champions Cup fixtures for the Irish provinces

Round One

Saturday, December 11: Leinster v Bath, Aviva Stadium, 3.15; Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, Stade Marcel-Michelin, 5.30;

Sunday, Dec 12: Connacht v Stade Francais, Sportsground, 1.0; Wasps v Munster, Coventry Building Society Arena, 3.15;

Round Two

Friday, Dec 17: Montpellier v Leinster, GGL Stadium, 8.0; Ulster v Northampton, Kingspan Stadium, 8.0;

Saturday, Dec 18: Munster v Castres, Thomond Park, 8.0;

Sunday, Dec 19: Leicester v Connacht, Welford Road, 1.0;

Round Three

Friday, January 14: Castres v Munster, Stade Pierre Fabre, 8.0;

Saturday, Jan 15: Connacht v Leicester, The Sportsground, 3.15;

Sunday, Jan 16: Leinster v Montpellier, RDS, 1.0; Northampton Saints v Ulster, Franklin's Gardens, 3.15;

Round Four

Saturday, Jan 22: Bath v Leinster, The Rec, 1.0; Ulster v Clermont, Kingspan Stadium, 5.30

Sunday, Jan 23: Stade Francais v Connacht, Stade Jean Bouin, 1.0; Munster v Wasps, Thomond Park, 3.15;

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 (1st leg) and EPCR Challenge Cup Round 5 – 8/9/10 April 2022

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 (2nd leg) and EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 – 15/16/17 April 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022

EPCR Challenge Cup final – Friday 27 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 28 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille