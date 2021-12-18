| 8.4°C Dublin

Leo Cullen

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Leinster will strongly fight their corner in a bid to have their cancelled Champions Cup clash against Montpellier played on a refixed date.

The Heineken Champions Cup was plunged into fixture chaos, with organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announcing that five matches between British and French teams will be postponed as a result of new travel restrictions.

But Montpellier were rewarded a 28-0 victory over Leinster following an outbreak of Covid cases in the Blues’ camp.

Independent.ie understands that Leo Cullen’s men will appeal this decision and try to play the match at a later date. 

Finding room in the schedule for the match is the next challenge, with rounds three and four scheduled for January.

