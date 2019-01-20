Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 20 January 2019

Leinster to face Ulster in mouthwatering Aviva Stadium clash as Champions Cup quarter-final line-up is confirmed

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, and Ulster head coach Dan McFarland
Will Slattery

Leinster will face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in the last eight of the Champions Cup after the quarter-final line-up was confirmed this evening.

Leinster saw off Wasps 37-19 at the Ricoh Arena to secure a home quarter-final, with Dan McFarland's men set to visit Dublin at the end of March after they sealed their progression to the knockout stages with a win in Leicester on Saturday.

Munster will have an away trip to Murrayfield to look forward to, where Richard Cockerill's improving Edinburgh will be their opponents.

Racing 92 will host a resurgent Toulouse in the U Arena in an all-French clash while the final tie sees Glasgow visit Saracens in a pool stage rematch.

Both Munster and Leinster are facing away semi-finals if they progress to the final four along with Saracens and Racing 92.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saracens vs Glasgow Warriors

Racing 92 vs Toulouse

Leinster vs Ulster

Edinburgh vs Munster

Champions Cup semi-finals:

Saracens/Glasgow vs Edinburgh/Munster

Racing 92/Toulouse vs Leinster/Ulster

