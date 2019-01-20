Leinster will face Ulster at the Aviva Stadium in the last eight of the Champions Cup after the quarter-final line-up was confirmed this evening.

Leinster to face Ulster in mouthwatering Aviva Stadium clash as Champions Cup quarter-final line-up is confirmed

Leinster saw off Wasps 37-19 at the Ricoh Arena to secure a home quarter-final, with Dan McFarland's men set to visit Dublin at the end of March after they sealed their progression to the knockout stages with a win in Leicester on Saturday.

Munster will have an away trip to Murrayfield to look forward to, where Richard Cockerill's improving Edinburgh will be their opponents.

Racing 92 will host a resurgent Toulouse in the U Arena in an all-French clash while the final tie sees Glasgow visit Saracens in a pool stage rematch.

Both Munster and Leinster are facing away semi-finals if they progress to the final four along with Saracens and Racing 92.

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saracens vs Glasgow Warriors

Racing 92 vs Toulouse

Leinster vs Ulster

Edinburgh vs Munster

Champions Cup semi-finals:

Saracens/Glasgow vs Edinburgh/Munster

Racing 92/Toulouse vs Leinster/Ulster

Online Editors