Leinster to face Ulster at the Aviva as Heineken Champions Cup round-of-16 dates, venues and KO times revealed

Following the conclusion of the pool stage, the EPCR has announced the dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 matches, with Leinster getting the prime slot on Saturday at 5:30pm.

The Blues are taking their match against Ulster to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, with an anticipated crowd of approaching 50,000. The game will also be free to air on RTÉ.

Munster will also be in action on the Saturday, with their clash against the Cell C Sharks kicking off at 2.30pm Irish time (1.30pm local) at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban.

The Heineken Champions Cup knockout fixtures get underway on Friday 31 March when Leicester Tigers go head-to-head with Edinburgh Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage have secured home advantage for the Round of 16 and this rule will remain in place for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be played in Europe at EPCR-designated venues with the showpiece final staged at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 May, and over 66,000 tickets have already been sold for the Dublin Finals weekend.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP – Round of 16

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Friday 31 March

Match 5: Leicester Tigers (B4) v Edinburgh Rugby (A5), Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport

Saturday 1 April

Match 3: Cell C Sharks (A3) v Munster Rugby (B6), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (13.30)

SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Match 6: DHL Stormers (B3) v Harlequins (A6), DHL Stadium (16.00)

SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Match 1: Leinster Rugby (A1) v Ulster Rugby (B8), Aviva Stadium (17.30)

RTE / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport

Match 8: Stade Rochelais (B1) v Gloucester Rugby (A8), Stade Marcel Deflandre (18.30)

beIN SPORTS / France TV / BT Sport / SuperSport

Sunday 2 April

Match 2: Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (B7), Sandy Park (12.30)

ITV / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport

Match 4: Saracens (A4) v Ospreys (B5), StoneX Stadium (15.00)

BT Sport / S4C / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport

Match 7: Stade Toulousain (B2) v Vodacom Bulls (A7), Le Stadium (16.00)

France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / BT Sport

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April

QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5

QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3

QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6

QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin



