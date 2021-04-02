Leinster through to Heineken Cup quarter-finals after Toulon walkover confirmed

Leinster have been awarded a walkover against RC Toulon after their Champions Cup tie was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Toulon squad. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster are through to the quarter-final of this season's Heineken Champions Cup where they'll face Exeter Chiefs or Lyon next weekend.

As expected, the tournament's Match Result Resolution Committee has decided to award a walkover to the home side after their last 16 clash against Toulon, scheduled for today, was cancelled on safety grounds.

The committee, comprising members of the EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) Management team, with EPCR Board members, Andrea Rinaldo (FIR) and Robert Howat (SRU), as observers, considered the facts regarding the cancelled match today before making their decision.

A member of the Toulon squad tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and, although the rest of the squad travelled to Dublin on Thursday morning, EPCR's review of their training session earlier this week established there are a number of close contacts in the travelling party.

Toulon have confirmed that it was an unnamed member of their front-row who tested positive and as many of six of their front-rows were deemed close contacts.

The French club carried out a full round of tests at their base in South Dublin and they all came back negative.

However, at a fraught meeting of EPCR's Match Day Medical Risk Assessment Committee, which comprises of medical leads from the participating unions, leagues and both clubs, it was decided that it was not safe to play the match today.

Toulon were offered the chance to play on Sunday if they could find replacements, but deemed it a "sporting impossibility".

The French club are furious about the decision and are threatening to boycott European rugby in future, while the saga raises questions about how Toulon were able to travel to Ireland with six close contacts of a positive case.

Toulon are not happy with the turn of events and president Bernard Laimaitre described it as a "scandal".

"It's sickening, the player tested positive on Wednesday and immediately isolated," he told RugbyRama. "The EPCR were immediately informed, but let us go to Dublin. For more than 24 hours. And despite a negative total re-test of the players last night at 8 p.m., these people made this decision less than 5 hours before the game."

EPCR dispute that account.

"EPCR does not authorise travel for participants in its tournaments and therefore, was not in a position to either authorise RC Toulon to travel to Ireland or to prevent them from doing so," a spokesperson said.

"All clubs in EPCR’s tournaments are responsible for complying with the terms of the agreed COVID-19 tournament protocol and quarantine exemptions, including the requirement to conduct thorough contact tracing in the event of a positive test result for COVID-19."

In an official statement, Toulon said: "The Rugby Club Toulonnais deeply deplores this decision and sends its thoughts to all its supporters who were looking forward to this match.

"This is once again proofof the errors associated with the organisation of European competitions. The EPCR allowed the players and staff to go to Ireland, prepare for the match, and finally deprive him a few hours before kick-off to participate in this major event."

