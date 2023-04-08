Leinster sweating over injuries to Ryan Baird and James Lowe in Champions Cup win over Leicester

Leo Cullen allayed fears around the severity of the injuries that Ryan Baird and James Lowe suffered during Leinster’s dominant 55-24 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester at the Aviva Stadium.

However, the Leinster head coach warned that it was too early to tell if either Ireland international is facing a spell out.

Baird was forced after 22 minutes with his arm in a makeshift sling due to a heavy shoulder knock.

The in-form Baird will be assessed over the weekend, while so too will Lowe, who limped on 54 minutes with a calf issue. Given the winger has had issues with his calf in the past, Cullen will be hoping it is not a recurrence that costs him a prolonged period on the sideline.

“(Baird went off) with his shoulder, I’m not sure exactly, but we’ll see, hopefully he’s not too bad. But we’ll see how that settles down," Cullen said.

“James Lowe went off with his calf as well, so we will see how he is. That’s the challenge isn’t it? Physical games. You have to be able to deal with that. It’s a 23-man game and I thought our guys, the bench all added in their different ways, which was good.

“Overall we are pleased to be through to the next round.”

Robbie Henshaw was also replaced late on having flagged ‘tightness’ at half-time, but again, Cullen was relaxed about the nature of the setback.

“Robbie was okay,” Cullen said.

“He was just feeling a bit of tightness at half-time, so he was okay in terms of making the change.”

Cullen hailed Garry Ringrose’s man-of-the-match performance, as he delivered an outstanding display on his first game back since he suffered a heavy blow to the head during Ireland’s Six Nations win at Murrayfield.

Ringrose scored two tries, assisted another for Jamison Gibson-Park, while his all-round game was exceptional.

“He was phenomenal really, wasn’t he, some of the things he does in the game,” Cullen enthused.

“His ability to beat defenders, some of his lines of running. He was exceptional, I thought.”

Leinster will fly to South Africa on Tuesday for a URC double with the Lions and Bulls, but having already secured a top seed spot, Cullen is set to bring a second-string squad to the Rainbow Nation.

As for the Champions Cup, Leinster play Toulouse with the semi-final due to be held at the Aviva on Saturday, April 29 at 3pm.

"We had a good look at ourselves at half time, and then Caelan (Doris) gets binned, and we were down to 14 men. But the response was really positive," Cullen added.

"We definitely focused the minds, we dealt with the maul off the initial lineout when they moved the ball wide, and we were able to counter ruck. We get a penalty, kick down that end of the field. I wasn't sure how that maul gets collapsed, but they get the scrum, and our seven-man scrum ends up driving them off their own ball. That was a huge moment, and Ross (Byrne) kicks the penalty and we managed the period really well.

"That 10-minute period of Caelan's bin, and the 10-15 minute period after that was where the game went away from Leicester, I guess. Lots of pleasing things in the game, definitely things we can get better at, but we're delighted to get through to the next round.

"The players should have a lot of confidence off the experiences they've built in the last few seasons. Just to be able to deal with whatever takes place in the game. We try to plan for lots of these scenarios, we dealt with that scenario well, which was good. Everyone is clear in terms of what we go to. Credit to the players, I thought they were excellent.

"It's great, for the guys it's a real privilege for us to be here. The beauty of playing on Friday is we get to watch the other three games now without the stress of having our game."