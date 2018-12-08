Leinster supporters prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec
Leinster supporters have been prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec today for the province's crucial Champions Cup clash with Bath.
The official Leinster supporters club revealed their disappointment at the decision on social media.
They claim to have been told that the flag were not being allowed on health and safety grounds.
.@leinsterrugby supporters: We brought 1500 flags over today’s game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test. pic.twitter.com/wNxZxMfTey— Leinster Supporters (@OLSCRugby) December 8, 2018
These flags have been passed as safe by Airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them.— Leinster Supporters (@OLSCRugby) December 8, 2018
We still have Santa hats so please meet us at William Street and welcome the team in at 1:30pm!— Leinster Supporters (@OLSCRugby) December 8, 2018
I have mine and they can try and take my flag from my dead lifeless fingers pic.twitter.com/E8Q3F9Ahrs— mike whelan (@mikey2901) December 8, 2018
The told their followers on Twitter: "We brought 1500 flags over today’s game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test.
"These flags have been passed as safe by Airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them."
Bath later tweeted: "We’re really sorry - the flags were tested against three safety criteria & failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing. We’re really looking forward to the game & we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today."
We’re really sorry - the flags were tested against three safety criteria & failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing. We’re really looking forward to the game & we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today. https://t.co/bR2keSpI4p— Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) December 8, 2018
Bath's flags did pass the health and safety check.
IT’S GAMEDAY!— Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) December 8, 2018
The flags are out ready to get behind the 🔵⚫️⚪️.
There’s still time to watch all the action here at the Rec & this could be your view of the action.
🎟 Last remaining tickets ➡️ https://t.co/avbvn645qj pic.twitter.com/uLihF0AVnw
Online Editors
