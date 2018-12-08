Leinster supporters prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec

Leinster supporters have been prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec today for the province's crucial Champions Cup clash with Bath.

The official Leinster supporters club revealed their disappointment at the decision on social media.

They claim to have been told that the flag were not being allowed on health and safety grounds.

Bath later tweeted: "We’re really sorry - the flags were tested against three safety criteria & failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing. We’re really looking forward to the game & we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today."

Bath's flags did pass the health and safety check.

