Saturday 8 December 2018

Leinster supporters prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leinster supporters have been prevented from bringing 1,500 flags into the Rec today for the province's crucial Champions Cup clash with Bath.

The official Leinster supporters club revealed their disappointment at the decision on social media.

They claim to have been told that the flag were not being allowed on health and safety grounds.

The told their followers on Twitter: "We brought 1500 flags over today’s game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test.

"These flags have been passed as safe by Airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them."

Bath later tweeted: "We’re really sorry - the flags were tested against three safety criteria & failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing. We’re really looking forward to the game & we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today."

Bath's flags did pass the health and safety check.

