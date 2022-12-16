Leinster show no mercy to run riot against second-string Gloucester in facile victory

Running amok: Joe McCarthy on the charge for Leinster during their one-sided clash against Gloucester at the RDS last night. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster were off out on their Christmas party after this facile victory, but they showed little goodwill to match the season.

A more charitable side might have taken their eyes off the ball once they’d gotten so far in front, but as the game meandered to a close both Garry Ringrose and Johnny Sexton delivered the kind of goal-line defiance that made you check the scoreboard just in case.

They were 45 and 50-0 up at the moment of their respective tackles, but the message was clear. If you send your ‘B’ team to the RDS, you’re getting nothing.

Leinster are effectively in the last 16 already after back-to-back bonus-point wins and now it’s all about getting top seeding in Pool A, ensuring they don’t have to leave Dublin in the knockouts.

This facile victory over a weakened Gloucester side served little purpose for Leo Cullen who learned nothing he didn’t already know about his team.

Coach George Skivington did the maths and reckoned his team could afford to lose in Dublin and still make the knockouts. History backs him up, but the tournament took some collateral damage.

All Leinster could do was turn up, play well and score tries. They managed nine and it could have been more had they brought their A-game.

After an error-strewn opening 13 minutes that saw Leinster make more mistakes than they had in the entire 80 against Racing 92, Caelan Doris took matters into his own hands by picking Ben Meehan’s pocket and racing clear. James Lowe was on his shoulder and, when the No 6 found his man, he wasn’t going to be caught.

Ross Byrne’s conversion hit the post, but Gloucester’s chasers got in front of the kicker and their scrum coughed up a penalty.

Leinster needed no further invitation. When Billy Twelvetrees strayed offside, Byrne went to the corner and Leinster’s maul kicked into gear as Josh van der Flier touched down.

Byrne made no mistake with the second conversion and it wasn’t long before he got another sight at goal as more ill-discipline allowed Leinster move from their own in-goal area to the Gloucester try-line where Rónan Kelleher took his turn at the back of another dominant maul.

Again, the conversion was off target but Gloucester were wilting and Kelleher thought he’d scored a brilliant fourth try as he barrelled a couple of pink shirts out of his way but the try was chalked off by ref Luc Ramos as his prior lineout throw had not travelled five metres.

Gloucester had lost three starters to injury in their efforts to stay with Leinster and their night got more difficult when hooker Henry Walker clashed heads as he tackled Van der Flier.

After a video review, he was sent to the sin-bin and Leinster went to work with their close-in carries and, after battering down the door, James Ryan powered over from close range.

Byrne made it 24-0 and the hosts weren’t stopping there. Deep into injury-time they went to their maul again and Kelleher peeled off the back, had a look around the blindside and saw wide, open space. He didn’t need a second offer.

His out-half converted again to bring the half to a close, but Gloucester’s shocking discipline continued from the kick-off and only a Lowe foot in touch stopped him from scoring in the corner within three minutes of the restart.

Without their hooker, Gloucester didn’t need a five-metre lineout and somewhat inevitably a crooked throw led to a scrum for the hosts.

They won two penalties and earned advantage on a third when Conan flicked the ball up to Luke McGrath who sauntered over and, as Byrne converted, Gloucester’s tighthead prop Ciaran Knight was sent to the sin-bin.

The 14 men in pink enjoyed a brief purple patch without scoring and normal service resumed as Joe McCarthy surged off a Garry Ringrose pass and was hauled down short, before Doris found Lowe out wide and he crashed over for his 50th Leinster try.

Byrne nailed the conversion and was soon replaced by Johnny Sexton.

He didn’t get much chance to shine initially as Leinster were forced to depend for a spell and Ringrose denied Lloyd Williams before Jordan Larmour marked his return with a try with a nice finish off a lovely Dan Sheehan pass.

Sexton missed the conversion, but made up for it with his own try-saver. He got one more chance after Doris touched down at the back of another maul to complete the rout.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J O’Brien (J Larmour 55), G Ringrose (capt), C Ngatai, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath; A Porter (E Byrne h-t), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 48), M Ala’alatoa (C Healy h-t) ; R Molony, J Ryan (J McCarthy 47); C Doris (J van der Flier 70), J van der Flier (M Deegan 56), J Conan.

GLOUCESTER – L Evans; A Hearle (K Moyle 22) (S Blake 44-46) (K Gotovtsev 54), G Kveseladze, B Twelvetrees, J Morris; G Barton (S Atkinson 22), B Meehan (capt); H Erlington (A Seville 50), H Walker (S Blake 46), C Knight; F Thomas, A Clark (A Craig 35); J Polledri, J Clement, A Tuisue (H Taylor 58).

REF – Luc Ramos (France).