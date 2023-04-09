Leinster setting the standard and competition has to step up

Lack of resources not a real excuse as chasing pack bid to narrow gap

Jamison Gibson-Park scores Leinster’s third try during the Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leicester at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Bernard Jackman

Dan McFarland and Richard Wigglesworth both spoke highly of Leinster after Ulster and Leicester’s defeats to them in Europe, but they both also poked the bear.