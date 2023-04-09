Dan McFarland and Richard Wigglesworth both spoke highly of Leinster after Ulster and Leicester’s defeats to them in Europe, but they both also poked the bear.

McFarland spoke about Leinster’s demographic advantage, and Wigglesworth referenced their salary spend. I was surprised by how these comments created such a reaction among Leinster fans, who don’t see either as being such a big factor in their success.

McFarland’s comments changed the narrative in the aftermath of Ulster’s defeat, deflecting from any real focus on the shortcomings of the other three provinces’ performances in their exits from Europe. It is worrying that we only had one team in European quarter-finals and it’s crucial that no matter what Leinster do to get better that the others try and hunt them down, rather than accept the status quo.

All four Irish provinces are well funded, either through their own revenue sources or with support from the IRFU. Even Connacht, who are the poorest, should be more competitive as a result of cuts made to teams outside of Ireland. The manner of the losses for Munster and Connacht in Durban and Treviso is a concern and both have some work to do to guarantee Champions Cup rugby next season, with just two URC matches to play.

A few weeks ago, the genius trainer Aidan O’Brien opened the gates at Ballydoyle to the racing media from around the world for his annual open day. I have been fortunate to have visited the yard before and Ballydoyle contains the best training facilities in the world. It’s where you will find most of the best bloodstock in the world being looked after by the best riders, grooms and veterinary experts. The horses sleep in the best stables, eating the best hay and nuts money can buy. They exercise on the highest-quality walkers and gallops and travel to and from the races in the best transport, whether that’s by road, sea or plane. Vincent O’Brien began the dynasty, built on brilliantly by his namesake.

The Coolmore bloodstock operation supports it with the equine talent and it really is the home of champions. The goal is to win classics and produce stallions. Successful stallions for Coolmore are like the oil wells to the Sheikhs — they provide the money to keep the wheels turning.

It’s very difficult for other trainers to compete with the likes of Coolmore, or Godolphin, on the track. It’s not that they aren’t capable of training well, it’s just that they don’t have the depth or ammunition to compete. The difference in racing is you have different levels of success and races for all abilities. If Group 1s are out of reach, there might be a nice pot for a handicap in Galway at the Festival to target. The rest of the trainers and owners understand the lay of the land and adapt.

​Michael Cheika was Leinster’s Vincent O’Brien because he created the belief and expectation by winning that first Heineken Cup in 2009. Joe Schmidt carried on the baton and now Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster have the opportunity to add their bit. The private schools, supplemented by players from the club game, provide the talent and Leinster and the IRFU provide the best training facilities, medical care, mental health and wellbeing support, strength and conditioning development and travel facilities that money can buy.

While the vast majority of the players are homegrown, Leinster are not afraid to spend to bring in talent or expertise that they feel can help them win. Their Head of Athletic Performance, Charlie Higgins, was hired in 2016 from Western Force but had been at the Waratahs, Fiji, Bath and NTT in Japan before coming to Dublin. Andrew Goodman came from the Crusaders and Tasman to replace Felipe Contepomi. Robin McBryde was part of a very successful Welsh team for over a decade and Stuart Lancaster’s last job before coming to Leinster was as the head coach of England. Graham Henry was paid to come in and consult when things went off track a few years ago.

In terms of players, head of recruitment Guy Easterby has shown a real knack for being able to identify non-Irish qualified talent that can excel. Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe are now superstars but Easterby signed them while they were just Super Rugby players. Jason Jenkins and Michael Ala’alatoa, his most recent foreign signings, have both been excellent additions. What a luxury it must be to be able to play both off the bench.

We aren’t privy to how much Leinster spend a year on their squad but if you want to have a guess, get a pen and paper out and try and work out what the 23 who played on Friday night costs per season. If you had much change out of €5m I would be surprised. When your third or potentially fourth choice openside, based on Friday’s selection, is an international and a player of the quality of Will Connors, you know you are in good shape.

Leicester and the other Premiership clubs are operating on a salary cap of £5m this season. This was brought in to save other clubs from following Wasps and Worcester into oblivion. It’s natural that they won’t be genuine contenders for the Champions Cup. Semi Radradra is leaving Bristol for Lyon and even top English talents Maro Itoje and Marcus Smith are being linked with moves away from the Premiership. Billy Vunipola is heading to the Top 14, with Racing 92 favorites to sign him.

You can still have a good team on a £5m salary cap and recruit the likes of Handre Pollard but let’s not forget that the Tigers team that won the Premiership lost Ellis Genge and George Ford to Bristol and Sale Sharks and their coaches to England. The Welsh regions are going to a salary cap of £4.5m.

Fairytales like Connacht winning the PRO12 title in 2016 can still happen but it’s not sustainable. Pat Lam and Conor McPhillips from the coaching staff were lured away and from the starting team that day, Robbie Henshaw, AJ MacGinty and Ally Muldowney all signed elsewhere.

Leinster are looking like they will win Europe for the first time since 2018 this season. They have taken their game to another level and are a joy to watch. They are relentless in how they go about dismantling their opponents and we have yet to see a team that looks like they can live with them, especially when they won’t have to leave the Aviva before the final.

When they looked back at the two defeats to La Rochelle and the Bulls, they identified areas like composure and game management that they needed to improve on. They also saw their set-piece and maul as something that needs to become a weapon against the better teams. They spent money on set-piece quality and power.

​When Caelan Doris was yellow-carded on Friday night the score was 17-10 and the result was on the line. Leicester kicked up the line and went to their maul to try and milk another quick penalty against seven Leinster forwards. Leinster smashed them back and they had to play to width, where Garry Ringrose won a penalty. On a Tigers’ scrum a few minutes later Leinster, with seven against eight, got a big drive on and won a penalty which Ross Byrne kicked and a seven-point lead became 10. From there, Leinster tore them apart.

They obviously have a great culture because they have a level of consistency that is rare in any sport. They have discipline, character, talent and are very well coached. They have high levels of on-field and off-field leadership and are a pleasure to watch. They don’t have an unlimited budget and each year players have to move on to allow them stay within budget. Last summer Seán Cronin, Devin Toner, Peter Dooley, Rory O’Loughlin, Josh Murphy, David Hawkshaw, Adam Byrne and Jack Dunne all left the province and others stepped up.

I know that American sport runs on a system where everyone has roughly similar resources and the draft system is there to help the weak get stronger but that’s not the case in our sport. I think Irish rugby fans should own the fact that Leinster are incredibly well resourced and just enjoy watching them play. Demographics have helped but Leinster have maximised this resource on and off the field. Irish rugby and Leinster rugby is in a very good place at a time when most of the competitors are struggling so we need to capitalise at provincial level, like Ireland have on the international stage.

With other teams spending less than ever before, this is a year where Leinster really have to win Europe. Next up are French aristocrats Toulouse in the semi-final at the end of the month, after their impressive 54-20 victory over Sharks at Stade Ernest-Wallon yesterday.

One Classic or one stallion produced out of Ballydoyle over a 10-year period won’t keep the next generation of equine superstar travelling first class to race the best in the world.