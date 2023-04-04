Leinster set to be without Josh van der Flier for Champions Cup quarter-final clash

Leinster are set to be without World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier for Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers.

The flanker sat out training at the RDS yesterday and is now rated as extremely doubtful for the Aviva Stadium clash.

However, the prospects of Caelan Doris playing are positive while Garry Ringrose is back, so the key question Leinster need to figure out is how to configure their back-row for the visit of the English champions with their openside flanker set to miss out.

Scott Penny and Will Connors are the like-for-like options, while Doris, Max Deegan and Rhys Ruddock are also available to join Ryan Baird and Jack Conan in the back-row.

“It has definitely caused a conversation,” senior coach Stuart Lancaster said yesterday.

“With Caelan coming back into the equation as well; Will Connors played and trained for the last few weeks now, Scott came off the bench, you still have Max Deegan and Rhys Ruddock so there are still decent options for us.”

Tickets for Friday’s game went on sale yesterday and were headed for the 20,000 mark last night, but it remains unlikely that they’ll open the top tiers with the game set to be limited to a 27,000 capacity due to the short turnaround between the last 16 and quarter-final games.

Lancaster was impressed by how his side managed their 30-15 win over Ulster and backed Ross Byrne to play a key role as they strive to win their first Champions Cup title since 2018 without Johnny Sexton.

“His leadership is not in question,” Lancaster said of the 27-year-old.

“He’s led the team throughout the years I’ve coached him; his knowledge and understanding of how we want to play is ingrained in him because bar that period when he had a little bit of opportunity with Ireland he’s been here for seven years so he’s 100 per cent clear on the plan.

“He had a great relationship initially with (backs coach) Felipe (Contepomi) and with Andrew Goodman now. In terms of the play-calling piece he’s very much in sync there.

“His relationship with Ross Molony, James Ryan; the lineout calling has a big part to play in how cohesive your team is. I think he’s really understanding what we’re doing.

“He’s confident now and he’s gone and proved that confidence on the international stage.

“It would be wrong to say he’s the only leader in the team.

“Obviously he does a lot of talking but you put Garry in there, Robbie (Henshaw) has come back into the equation, James Ryan obviously. All the forwards in different ways contribute, Ross Molony is a very influential leader but it’s been great for Ross and obviously now we’ve got his younger brother (Harry) and Ciarán Frawley.

“It’s not like he’s sat on his laurels thinking he’s the man because he got his younger brother pushing him and Frawls as well.”

Leinster overcame Leicester at Welford Road at the same stage last season, but Lancaster says the English champions are a more complete side now since Steve Borthwick moved to England and Richard Wigglesworth took over on an interim basis.

“They kicked their way to the Premiership final, but I think they’ve expanded their game this season,” he said.

“It’s unfair to say they’re purely a kicking team because Richard Wigglesworth has come in an interim role and has nothing to lose. He’s going to leave at the end of the season and you can see the evolution of their attack.

“(Springbok out-half) Handre Pollard has played a consistent run of games now, you can see the influence he’s had but their fundamentals are still stong; set-piece, kicking game, winning the aerial contest.

“That’s why they were such tricky opponents last year at Welford Road and even moreso this year because they’ll be frustrated with how that game panned out.”