Leinster run riot at the Rec with Jimmy O’Brien grabbing four of ten-try haul to clean out Bath

Jonathan Sexton makes a break during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between Bath and Leinster. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's tenth try with teammate Jordan Larmour during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match win over Bath. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For a team just back after five weeks without a game, Leinster have wasted no time slotting back into their groove.

Leo Cullen's men eased into the knockout stages of Heineken Champions Cup with a routine bonus point win over a hapless Bath outfit. They now await other results to determine how high they finish in the seedings.

64 points and 10 tries to go with last week's 89 points and 13 tries sent out another major statement of Leinster's intent, yet the poor quality of opposition must be taken into account. A penny for Johann van Graan's thoughts, as he will pick up this mess next season.

In Johnny Sexton, Leinster had the orchestrator-in-chief, as the out-half toyed with Bath with his range of passing causing problems all afternoon in front of 13,761 supporters at the Rec.

The bonus point was wrapped up after 37 minutes, with the impressive Jimmy O'Brien creating history by becoming the first Leinster player to score four tries in the Champions Cup.

With Sexton masterfully pulling the strings, Robbie Henshaw and Hugo Keenan were outstanding, while the pack delivered a powerful performance, which Bath simply had no answer to.

Andy Farrell will have been pleased as he watched many of his key Ireland players get more valuable game-time under their belts ahead of the Six Nations.

Leinster scored five tries in each half, O'Brien scoring two, as well as tries from Josh van der Flier, Jordan Larmour and Ciaran Frawley, before they ran in another five after the break, courtesy of another two from O'Brien, and one each from Andrew Porter, Keenan and Dan Sheehan.

Cullen's side were sloppy early on, conceding four penalties inside the opening six minutes, and although they handed Bath plenty of entries into their 22, ultimately the hosts lacked the quality to take advantage.

They would pay a heavy price for their profligacy because as soon as Leinster eventually warmed to the task, they ran riot.

O'Brien had a try chalked off after the TMO spotted Larmour had pulled back Max Clark off the ball, but the Kildare man wouldn't be denied after 15 minutes.

Bath had lost two of their three back-rows, as Sam Underhill and Josh Bayliss were forced off injured, and Leinster sensed blood. Sexton linked well with Keenan, who threw a cracking pass to O'Brien to finish in the corner.

Leinster were beginning to get the upper-hand at the scrum and the breakdown, as Bath's defence became stretched. Van der Flier spotted a mismatch in midfield and ran a searing line through the gap to score.

Sexton added the extras and the skipper was on target again shortly after. The Leinster pack won a scrum against the head before Keenan fired another sumptuous pass, this time to Larmour, who turned on the afterburners en route under the posts.

Trailing 19-0, there looked to be no way back for Bath, but they did hit back with a try against the run of play when Max Clark scored after Charlie Ewels had intercepted Porter's loose offload. Orlando Bailey's conversion reduced the deficit but it quickly proved to be scant consolation.

Leinster immediately went down the other end of the pitch and with Henshaw making ground with a powerful break, Sexton brilliantly put O'Brien's second try on a plate with a perfectly weighted grubber kick.

With the bonus point in the bag, Sexton followed up his moment of magic with a touchline conversion and there was still time left in a dominant first-half for Leinster to run in a fifth try.

Henshaw and Sexton were again at the heart of the creativity, with the latter putting Frawley, who had come on as a temporary HIA replacement for Larmour, over for another converted try just before the break.

Leinster were rampant and 33-7 to the good, their job was made easier when Gabriel Hamer-Webb was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on six minutes after the restart.

By the time the Bath winger returned from the bin, Leinster had scored another three tries. It was Leinster at their brilliant ruthless best.

Porter was first to power over from close range, then Sexton's quick-thinking saw him take a quick-tap penalty and arrow another stunning kick to O'Brien, who had the easiest of tasks to dot down for his hat-trick.

Sexton was wrapped in cotton wool soon after but not before he created his side's eighth try with a beautiful chip over the on-rushing defence for O'Brien. In the blink of an eye, Keenan added his name to the try-scoring list.

Max Deegan was binned for taking a man out off the ball but unlike Leinster earlier in the half, Bath were unable to capitalise.

Leinster saw out the 10 minutes with ease and as soon as Deegan returned, they ran in another two late tries.

Sheehan got his customary score off the bench, before O'Brien capped a memorable day for him by scoring his fourth try. Ross Byrne converted both, as Leinster march on the round of 16.

Scorers:

Bath: Clark 1 try, Bailey 1 con.

Leinster: O'Brien 4 tries, Van der Flier, Larmour, Frawley, Porter, Keenan, Sheehan 1 try each, Sexton 5 cons, Byrne 2 cons.

TEAMS –

BATH – R McConnochie (J Simpson 65); W Butt, M Clark (M Ojomoh 50), C Redpath (D Atkins 65), G Hamer-Webb; O Bailey, B Spencer; A Cordwell (W Vaughan 75), J Du Toit (T Doughty 53), W Stuart ( J Jonker 66); W Spencer, C Ewels (capt); E Ellis, S Underhill (J McNally 15), J Bayliss (M Williams 14).

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour (C Frawley 36-40), G Ringrose, R Henshaw (Frawley 69), J O'Brien; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 53), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 53); A Porter (C Healy 57), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 57), M Ala'alatoa (V Abdaladze 57); R Molony, J Murphy (R Baird 42); C Doris, J van der Flier (M Deegan h-t), J Conan.

REF – A Piardi (Italy)