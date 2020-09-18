Leinster recall Sexton and Cronin as Saracens go with Goode at out-half for European showdown

Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster team to face Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster have restored Johnny Sexton to the starting team and recalled Sean Cronin for the Champions Cup showdown against Saracens.

Sexton was left on the bench for last weekend's PRO14 final against Ulster as Ross Byrne took the lead, but the Leinster captain is back in the first team for Saturday's mouthwatering clash at the Aviva Stadium. As reported earlier in the week by Cian Tracey, Cronin will make a surprise start at hooker, with Ronan Kelleher named on the bench after struggling at the lineout over the last few weekends.

Despite getting Man of the match in the PRO14 decider, Josh van der Flier has been named on the bench, with Will Connors' chop-tackling preferred at number seven for the daunting challenge of stopping the Saracens ball-carriers. Connors will make his European debut alongside wing Hugo Keenan, while Ryan Baird is in line to do the same off the bench.

For the English giants, who are facing into what would be their last Champions Cup game for at least two seasons if they lose, Alex Goode will start at out-half in the place of the suspended Owen Farrell.

Adding to the intrigue of tomorrow is that Leinster are putting their 23-match winning streak on the line against the team who last beat them in the 2019 Champions Cup final.

Kick-off is at 3pm and the game is live on BT Sport.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour, 14. Hugo Keenan, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (C), 9. Luke McGrath, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Andrew Porter, 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan, 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Will Connors, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Ed Byrne, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Josh van der Flier, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rory O'Loughlin.

Saracens

15. Elliot Daly, 14. Alex Lewington, 13. Duncan Taylor, 12. Brad Barritt (C), 11. Sean Maitland, 10. Alex Goode, 9. Richard Wigglesworth, 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Vincent Kock, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Tim Swinson, 6. Michael Rhodes, 7. Jackson Wray, 8. Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16. Tom Woolstencroft, 17. Richard Barrington, 18. Alec Clarey, 19. Callum Hunter-Hill, 20. Calum Clark, 21. Aled Davies, 22. Manu Vunipola, 23. Dominic Morris

Online Editors