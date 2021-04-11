Leinster ratings: Henshaw and van der Flier shine on famous day for province

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Hugo Keenan 7

Guilty of a missed tackle for Exeter’s opening try before making amends by assisting tries for Lowe and Larmour — the first courtesy of a cracking offload.

Jordan Larmour 7

Might have done better for Exeter’s second try, but he produced two brilliant finishes of his own in either half to set his side on their way to victory.

Rory O’Loughlin 7

Caught cold defensively by Exeter’s fast start, but he grew into the contest before he almost capped the win with a late try that was called back for an earlier infringement.

Robbie Henshaw 9

In the form of his life and put in another big defensive shift that was typified by a thumping first-half tackle followed by a turnover penalty. In pole position for the Lions.

Expand Close James Lowe of Leinster is tackled by Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Lowe of Leinster is tackled by Olly Woodburn of Exeter Chiefs. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Lowe 8

Looked much more comfortable back in blue. After a couple of strong carries down the left early on he got his just reward with the try that sparked Leinster’s comeback.

Johnny Sexton 6

Had recovered from a costly missed tackle to steady the ship with some clever thinking and sharp kicking before injury forced the captain off after just 28 minutes.

Luke McGrath 7

Out of favour with Ireland, but he remains one of Leinster’s key men. The scrum-half quietly went about his business in a typically calm and measured manner.

Cian Healy 7

Brought his usual solidity at scrum time and was hungry for work, which was typified by one particularly slick pass in the loose, before he was called ashore.

Rónan Kelleher 8

Won’t be happy with a few sloppy penalty concessions, but he more than made up for that with another outstanding performance that showcased his power.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Played his part in the strong set-piece and mixed it with his usual industry in open field. Continues to show what Leinster were missing when he was injured.

Scott Fardy 6

Won a tight selection call but the veteran Wallaby wasn’t at his influential best. Pinged on a couple of occasions but almost scored until he was held up over the line.

Devin Toner 7

The old warhorse delivered everything that was asked of him against a powerful Exeter pack. Chipped in defensively as well as around the set-piece.

Rhys Ruddock 8

Constantly goes under the radar but his value to this Leinster team has never been in doubt. His relentless engine helped put his side on the front foot right until the end.

Jack Conan 8

Continued his impressive run of form with another big display. Won a crucial first-half turnover to relieve pressure while he was always a threat with the ball.

Expand Close Leinster's Josh van der Flier in action with Exeter's Sam Simmonds. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster's Josh van der Flier in action with Exeter's Sam Simmonds. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Josh van der Flier 9

Excellent performance from a man who has bounced back well from being dropped by Ireland. Has added a ball-carrying threat to go with his strong all-round game.

Replacements — Ed Byrne (6) Won a crucial late penalty. Andrew Porter (6) Defensively strong to help withstand the pressure. Ryan Baird (7) Explosive impact off the bench. Ross Byrne (8) Slotted in seamlessly for Sexton. Outstanding display. Dave Kearney, James Tracy, Ross Molony and Hugh O’Sullivan: Not on long enough to rate.

Online Editors