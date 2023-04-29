Leinster player ratings: Stars all over the pitch as Leo Cullen’s men produce masterclass against Toulouse

Jack Conan of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's first try — © SPORTSFILE

Player Ratings - Leinster V Toulouse

He does everything so well that it’s easy to take him for granted. Rock solid at the back as ever, tactical kicking was spot on, and he was sharp on counter-attack.

Jordan Larmour 7

Desperate to impress every time he got on the ball, as he regularly hunted off his wing looking to involve himself in the play. A little over-eager at times.

Garry Ringrose 8

His ability to glide through the gears and change direction in the blink of an eye is a joy to watch. Set the tone in defence by bringing major line speed.

Charlie Ngatai 8

An early break set the tone for an excellent performance that included a jackal turnover and a 50:22 kick. Didn’t look like a man who hadn’t played since January.

Jimmy O’Brien 7

Had a first-half try chalked off and as much as he tried to influence the play, the flow of the game meant he found himself on the fringes at times.

Ross Byrne 8

Faced plenty of heavy traffic down his channel but he showed up well. Can take his share of the credit for Leinster’s attack firing. Kicked well.

Jamison Gibson-Park 9

The scrum-half’s importance to Leinster’s high-tempo game-plan should never be underestimated. Everything he did was at pace, which kept the Toulouse defence on its toes throughout.

Andrew Porter 7

Won a scrum penalty but was very lucky to get away with a tackle off the ball shortly after. Would have liked to to get his hands on the ball more often.

Dan Sheehan 9

Strong carry set the platform for his side’s opening try before he scored one of his own by making a brilliant interception and showing his trademark blistering turn of pace.

Tadhg Furlong 7

Won’t want to see a replay of Toulouse winning a scrum penalty against the head, but he made amends by helping drive Van der Flier over the line.

Ross Molony 7

Got the nod ahead of Jenkins and justified the faith shown in him by holding his own against Toulouse’s giant second-row pairing. An understated leader in a star-studded team.

James Ryan 9

Maintained his rich vein of form with another tireless performance in attack and defence. Matched his huge aggression with clinical accuracy at the breakdown to give his side quick ball.

Caelan Doris 7

Another game that left you in no doubt that he is far more effective in his best position at No 8. Part of a dominant pack that bullied Toulouse into submission.

Josh van der Flier 8

Clever pass down the short side put Conan away for his second score, while he got on the end of a perfectly executed maul try. Typically effective.

Jack Conan 9

Two tries in a rampant four-minute spell set Leinster on their way. Powerful finish for his first, and threw a lovely dummy for his second. Enjoying a good run.

Replacements

Jason Jenkins (7): Looked like a man with a point to prove having been left out of the team for the biggest game of the season, and the South African made an immediate impact by scoring his side’s fifth try.

Ciarán Frawley (6): Slotted seamless into midfield when Ngatai ran out of steam

Luke McGrath (6): Added plenty of experience, while John McKee (6), Cian Healy (6), Michael Ala’alatoa (6), Ryan Baird (6) and Harry Byrne (6) helped see out the win late on.