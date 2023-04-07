Leinster player ratings: Sheehan and Ringrose lead the way in Champions Cup win over Leicester

Did well to win back the kick-off, which set the tone for his side’s fast start. Ended up on the right wing in a throwback to the old days and unsurprisingly he slotted in seamlessly.

Jimmy O’Brien 8

Looked to involve himself in the play as often as possible by hunting for work off his wing. Perfectly-timed pass put Ringrose over for his second try and scored one of his own. Excellent.

Garry Ringrose 9

Delivered a remarkably sharp performance on his first game back following that sickening head knock in Murrayfield. Two tries and one assist in an all-round outstanding display.

Robbie Henshaw 8

Brought his usual power in midfield and Leicester struggled to cope. Ran a nice decoy line to create the gap for his centre partner’s second try. Called ashore late on.

James Lowe 7

Used his cannon of a left boot to good effect, and varied his game well with strong carries and good work in the air before he limped off in the second-half.

Ross Byrne 8

Brought some nice shape to the attack and offered a threat at the line himself. Brilliantly engineered Ringrose’s training-ground score, won a turnover and kicked very well all night.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7

Leicester made his life difficult at the breakdown but he never looked flustered. Ran a brilliant support line which was rewarded with a high-quality team try whilst down to 14 men.

Andrew Porter 7

Conceded an early penalty in an indisciplined spell. Grew into the game and played his part in winning a crucial scrum penalty against the head with Doris in the bin.

Dan Sheehan 9

His ability to make things happen in the wider channel was as impressive as ever. Set-piece was mostly solid, while he carried and tackled hard until he was given a well-earned breather.

Tadhg Furlong 8

Came off briefly for blood early on, but made his presence felt as soon as he returned. Solid at scrum time and made some dents in the Tigers’ defence.

Ross Molony 8

That he kept Jenkins on the bench spoke volumes for his fine form. Justified his selection with another tireless display that was full of his usual leadership.

James Ryan 8

Took on the captaincy again with the minimum of fuss. Most of his good work was done in defence and around the ruck, where he typically led the way.

Ryan Baird 6

Forced off injured after 23 minutes, looking in a lot of pain. Leinster and Ireland will be hoping the setback is not as serious as it appeared.

Caelan Doris 7

His audition at openside didn’t last long due to Baird’s withdrawal, as he switched to blindside, even if his best position is unquestionably No 8. Yellow card was a fair call.

Jack Conan 8

Relished the physical battle and got stuck in on both sides of the ball. His return to form in recent weeks has been a huge boost for club and country.

Replacements

John McKee 6

Had the final say with a well-worked maul try late on.

Cian Healy 6

Gave Porter a deserved rest, adding his experience.

Michael Ala’alatoa 6

Got on twice for Furlong and helped see out the win.

Jason Jenkins 6

Added a real edge off the bench and had some nice touches.

Scott Penny 7

Could have felt hard done by after being left out of the team, but he was called on much earlier than expected after Baird’s injury. Slotted in well and as usual, scored a try.

Luke McGrath N/A

Not on long enough to rate

Harry Byrne 6

Quality pass on the gain-line put O’Brien in for his try.

Ciaran Frawley 6

Showed his versatility by playing full-back and centre during his cameo. Copped a high shot from Mike Brown.