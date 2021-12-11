Josh van der Flier of Leinster scores his side's seventh try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A match between Leinster and Bath at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Even allowing for the predictable Christmas turkey-shoot, this was very much a one-sided contest that saw Leinster dispatch a poor Bath side to get their Heineken Champions Cup campaign off to an ideal start.

Leinster scored seven tries to Bath's two, and with the bonus point wrapped up as early as the 24th minute, Leo Cullen could turn his attention to a short six-day turnaround for next week's trip to Montpellier.

It's stating the obvious to suggest much tougher challenges lie ahead for Leinster, but ahead of a bigger test in France, Cullen will be mindful of how his side were very sloppy at times.

Bath had no answer to Leinster's pace and power, particularly in the front-row where Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong were devastating with ball in hand.

Andy Farrell was watching on among the 25,403 at the Aviva Stadium, but the Ireland head coach is unlikely to have learned much from what was largely a glorified training session.

Leinster were 31-13 to the good at the break, with Jamison Gibson-Park scoring two tries to go with scores from Furlong, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan – the latter two were scored while Bath flanker Richard de Carpentier was in the bin.

Lowe's try was rather fortuitous considering Keenan's offload looked to be forward, but much like everything else on the day, the call went in Leinster's favour.

Gibson-Park was rewarded for some clever trail-running with a pair of well-taken scores, and with Lowe continuing to pop up all over the pitch, the in-form winger linked cleverly with Keenan, as the duo exchanged try-assists.

The Bath defence was poor, as they repeatedly fell off tackles and coughed up cheap penalties. However, the Premiership's winless basement side, did get over for a soft try just before the break through Jacques du Toit, no doubt much to the frustration of Cullen.

The second-half was only seven minutes old when Kelleher bulldozed his way through Bath to score, before Cullen wrapped his dominant front-row in cotton wool by replacing them with another international trio.

Josh van der Flier heaped further misery on Bath with Leinster's seventh try. Ross Byrne's last act was to kick a fifth successful conversion.

Leinster's bench didn't exactly have the desired impact in a disjointed second-period, with Gabriel Hamer-Webb running in a late consolation try after Rhys Ruddock had limped off, leaving his side to finish out the game with 14 players.

From a Leinster point of view, it was a disappointing end to a messy game that they made much tougher work of, as the focus now switches to Montpellier.

Scorers – Leinster: Gibson-Park 2 tries, Furlong, Lowe, Keenan, Kelleher, Van der Flier 1 try each, Byrne 5 cons. Bath: Du Toit, G Hamer-Webb 1 try each, Bailey 2 cons & 2 pens.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (J O'Brien 59), C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne (T O'Brien 59), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 53); A Porter (C Healy 48), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 48), T Furlong (M Ala'alatoa 48); R Molony (D Toner 59), R Baird; R Ruddock (capt), J van der Flier, C Doris (M Deegan 21-30, 69).

Bath: T de Glanville (T Prydie 67); S Rokoduguni, W Butt, M Ojomoh, W Muir (G Hamer-Webb 71); O Bailey, B Spencer (J Simpson, 67); L Boyce (A Cordwell 67), J du Toit (T Dunn h-t), W Stuart (D Rae 59); J McNally (W Spencer 51), C Ewels (capt); T Ellis, R de Carpentier, J Bayliss (E Richards 59).

Referee: P Brousset (France).