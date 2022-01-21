Leinster on alert as French rugby chiefs threaten to sue EPCR after walkover leaves champions Toulouse facing exit

Toulouse celebrate after their victory in the Heineken Champions Cup Final over La Rochelle at Twickenham Stadium in May. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

LEINSTER will be watching events closely as LNR, the body which runs the French league, threatened to take tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) to court over the body's independent medical committee's decision to cancel Toulouse's final Pool fixture against Cardiff, with the result a 28-0 win to the Welsh side.

The Irish province were left outraged by a similar decision was reached over their game against Montpellier last month. Leinster had no recourse to appeal, but they will be keeping an eye on how this plays out with the 28-0 result likely to cost them a money-spinning home quarter and semi-final if they progress that far.

The LNR has rowed in behind its champions with president Rene Bouscatel launching a scathing attack on EPCR - a body which LNR is a major stakeholder in.

Bouscatel, a former Toulouse player and president, said the league's directors will meet "as a matter of urgency" to consider its options.

After a shock defeat to 14-man Wasps last weekend, the champions could be knocked out if results go against them this weekend.

Their home game against Cardiff was called off after a raft of Covid-19 cases in their camp. Toulouse had named a team to play.

The result also puts Cardiff in the qualification picture, while it means Connacht have qualified for the knock-out stages for the first time ahead of their final pool game away to Stade Francais on Sunday.

Later, Bordeaux's clash with Leicester Tigers was also cancelled with the English side awarded the 28-0 win that guarantees them a top-two slot in Pool B. Bordeaux are still likely to progress.

In a statement, LNR said: “Following the announcement of the EPCR to cancel the Champions Cup match between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff Rugby, the LNR condemns a scandalous and totally unfounded decision.

“Toulouse has put together a group of players to field a team fit to play the match, in full compliance with EPCR health regulations and the French health protocol.

“The EPCR’s Covid-19 protocol stipulates that the EPCR applies and defers to the protocol established by the league to which each club belongs, and adheres to the position of the medical authority of this league regarding the possibility for a club to play the match when positive cases are declared.

“In the case of Stade Toulousain, the commission of expertise Covid-19 of the LNR has communicated its position Thursday evening, January 20 to the EPCR – this position being that the club could play the match against Cardiff Rugby.

“The decision of the EPCR is therefore taken in violation of its own regulations. It is incomprehensible and seriously prejudices the club and the fairness of the competition.”

Read More

Bouscatel said: “The Champions Cup is a very prestigious competition. Its organisers cannot afford to make arbitrary decisions that are contrary to its own regulations. This decision is irresponsible.

“I have decided to convene an LNR board of directors’ meeting as a matter of urgency to discuss the follow-up, including legal action, to be taken on this decision.”

The Cardiff squad and management had not left Wales, with their scheduled charter flight being cancelled on Friday morning.

EPCR said: “Following a meeting of an independent match risk assessment committee, EPCR has been advised that the Heineken Champions Cup, round four fixture between Stade Toulousain and Cardiff Rugby scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, 22 January) at Stade Ernest-Wallon cannot go ahead.

“Discussions with Stade Toulousain and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby took place before the match risk assessment committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s medical advisory group as well as independent medical specialists, advised EPCR of its concerns as Stade Toulousain had recorded a significant number of positive Covid-19 test results from within its tournament squad.

“And with the risk of further infection deemed to be too great, regrettably the decision was made to cancel the fixture.”