Leinster name heavy-weight bench as Munster give Coombes his first European start

Provincial selection this week was always going to be a balance considering the return of the internationals after a heavy eight-week window and the form of the players they left behind.

And, in the three teams named today for the weekend's Heineken Champions Cup action there is a contrasting approach as Leo Cullen keeps a heavyweight contingent of players on his bench, Andy Friend leaves Bundee Aki in reserve but Johann van Graan picks all of his returning stars.

Perhaps the pressure of starting at home has accelerated the integration at Munster where they must get off to a winning start against Harlequins on Sunday.

Not that all of the young guns who have been so impressive in recent weeks are gone.

Gavin Coombes, the free-scoring back-row who has starred in the Guinness PRO14 is given his first start at blindside where he joins Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander.

Ben Healy and Craig Casey are on the bench along with young prop Josh Wycherley, with Conor Murray starting at scrum-half alongside JJ Hanrahan.

At Leinster, Jimmy O'Brien is rewarded for his impressive form with a first European start at full-back, while Ciaran Frawley's excellent work at No 12 has seen him retained along with Robbie Henshaw.

Leo Cullen has gone with Ross Byrne ahead of his brother Harry, while he has kept an incredibly strong bench in reserve.with Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Dan Leavy among the replacements.

In the front-row, Cullen has decided to stick with Peter Dooley and Michael Bent with Cian Healy and Andrew Porter in reserve and they'll be needed against a powerful Montpellier scrum.

Racing 92 have meanwhile kept their Irish pair Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo on the bench but have still picked a strong side for the visit of Connacht.

Andy Friend's men face a real challenge in Paris and the Australian has opted to recall internationals Dave Heffernan and Kieran Marmion, with Aki on the bench.

Saturday

Montpellier v Leinster, 5.30

MONTPELLIER – Vincent Rattez; Gabriel N'gandebe, Yvan Reilhac, Arthur Vincent (capt), Vincent Martin; Alex Lozowski, Benoit Paillaugue; Grégory Fichten, Guilhem Guirado, Mohamed Haouas; Bastien Chalureau, Paul Willemse; Nico Janse van Rensburg, Yacouba Camara, Jacques Du Plessis. Reps: Bismarck Du Plessis, Enzo Forletta, Titi Lamositele, Louis Picamoles, Caleb Timu, Louis Foursans, Paul Vallée, Axel Bevia

LEINSTER – Jimmy O’Brien; Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, Ciaran Frawley, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Rhys Ruddock (capt), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Reps: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, Dan Leavy,

Ref: Karl Dickson (England)

Sunday

Racing 92 v Connacht, 3.15

RACING 92 - Kurtley Beale, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy (capt), Donovan Taofifenua; Finn Russell, Teddy Iribaren; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Georges Henri Colombe; Bernard Le Roux, Dominic Bird; Wenceslas Lauret, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Fabien Sanconnie. Reps: Kevin Le Guen, Guram Gogichashvili, Cedate Gomes Sa, Donnacha Ryan, Ibrahim Diallo, Maxime Machenaud, Antoine Gibert, Simon Zebo

CONNACHT - John Porch; Alex Wootton Sam Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, David Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Eoghan Masterson, Ultan Dillane; Sean Masterson, Jarrad Butler (capt), Paul Boyle. Reps: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Bundee Aki, Tiernan O'Halloran,

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Munster v Harlequins, 5.30

MUNSTER - Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Kevin O'Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, Gavin Coombes, Peter O'Mahony (capt), CJ Stander. Reps: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O'Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

HARLEQUINS – Mike Brown; Nathan Earle, Luke Northmore, Ben Tapuai, Cadan Murley; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin, Wilco Louw; Hugh Tizard, Glen Young; James Chisholm, Will Evans, Alex Dombrandt (capt). Reps: Elia Elia, Santiago Garcia Botta, Fin Baxter, Richard de Carpentier, Tom Lawday, Scott Steele, . James Lang, Ross Chisholm,

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (France)

