Another Leinster game, another Leinster victory, but for large parts, this was not quite the Sunday stroll in the park that the RDS crowd had arrived expecting to see.

Leinster march towards quarter-final top seeding as Lyon swatted aside en route to 15th straight win

This latest win, their 15th of the season, stretches Leinster's unbeaten run, which now matches the feat that their predecessors managed in the 2001/02 campaign.

More importantly, it keeps Leo Cullen's men on course to secure a top seed spot as they head to Treviso next weekend looking to make sure of it.

This was not Leinster at their fluid best however, as a depleted Lyon side dragged them into the kind of dogfight that Cullen had warned against on Friday.

Although, you never really felt like the visitors would cause a shock, Leinster were, at times, uncharacteristically sloppy.

That gave Lyon hope and while they made 10 changes from their Top 14 outing last weekend, they still managed to ask plenty of questions.

For all of their hard work, Lyon's discipline was atrocious and three yellow cards summed up their struggles.

Leinster still had far too much quality and inevitably pulled away after wrapping up the bonus point on 54 minutes courtesy of Max Deegan.

Ross Byrne kicked 10 points as Dave Kearney took his try tally for the season to nine in nine games, while Josh van der Flier, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter also got in on the action.

Before they got the job done, Leinster had come flying out of the traps and really should have had two tries to their name by four minutes.

Luke McGrath had one chalked off inside the opening minute after he was correctly adjudged to have been in front of Kearney when he put a clever chip through.

Shortly after, James Lowe lost his footing with the line at his mercy and knocked on following another good Kearney kick.

Having helped to create two try-scoring opportunities, Kearney then took it upon himself to show his team-mates how it is done.

Leinster won a penalty deep inside the 22 and as Byrne shaped to go for the corner, his quick-thinking caught Lyon cold as his inch-perfect cross-field kick was collected by Lowe, who returned the favour to Kearney as he put his fellow winger over for an easy finish.

Byrne bisected the posts from the right touchline to get his side up and running, nine minutes in.

Leinster were starting to find holes in the Lyon defence far too easily and when McGrath sniped around the edge of the ruck, the scrum-half brilliantly offloaded to van der Flier who added a second try as the clock ticked towards the quarter hour mark.

Just as it looked like the home side would push on and put Lyon away, the French outfit hit back against the run of play.

A mix up in communication between and Byrne and Rhys Ruddock in midfield resulted in the out-half's pass being picked off by Virgile Bruni as the No 8 ran clear from 40 metres to score a soft try.

Jonathan Pelissie added the extras to half the deficit (14-7) on 21 minutes.

Leinster quickly reasserted their control after they had another try ruled out. This time Scott Fardy's effort didn't count as the TMO spotted a knock on in the build up.

The hosts keep their foot on Lyon's throat however, and their relentless pressure eventually told as Lowe again put a try on a plate for Kearney.

Byrne's conversion went over via the post and Lyon's task was made all the more difficult with Ethan Dumortier sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements inside his own 22.

Against the odds, their numerical disadvantage actually sparked them into life as it was Lyon who finished the half much stronger.

Two minutes before the break, Hendrik Roodt powered his way over, leaving Pelissie with a straight-forward conversion to make it a seven-point game once again.

That margin might well have been even more narrow had Lyon not knocked on deep inside the Leinster 22 with the clock in the red.

As it was, Leinster breathed a sigh of relief as they held on to lead 21-14 at half-time.

Cullen and Stuart Lancaster probably read the riot act, particularly regarding Leinster's inaccuracies and just as they did in the first, they began the second-half with a third disallowed try.

Van der Flier got over in the corner, but Lowe's offload to put him away was forward and was correctly ruled out.

Lyon's discipline was continuing to be a major issue and referee Ben Whitehouse had no choice but to yellow card Felix Lambey for slapping the ball out of McGrath's hands.

Back we went for another scrum before the red wall crumbled. Deegan found a hole and there was no stopping him from close range.

That was the bonus point in the bag as Byrne's extra two points pushed Leinster into a 28-14 lead.

It soon became 21-point game after Xavier Mignot was binned for another brainless penalty inside his own 22.

Cullen sent for the reinforcements and Cronin immediately made an impact by dotting down for a fifth try, which Byrne again converted with 14 minutes remaining.

Then it was the turn of another replacement to make his presence felt as Porter burrowed over, leaving Ciaran Frawley the chance to put himself on the score sheet too.

It was damage limitation stuff for Lyon now as a hungry Leinster bench looked to stake their claim for next weekend's trip to Italy.

That, you suspect, will yield another victory as Leinster look to march on with their perfect season still intact.

Leinster – J Larmour (R Kearney 63); D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne ( C Frawley 68), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 54); C Healy (P Dooley 54), J Tracy (S Cronin 54), T Furlong (A Porter 54); D Toner, S Fardy (capt); R Ruddock (C Doris 54), J van der Flier (R Molony 66), M Deegan.

Lyon – T Arnold (J Moura 73); X Mignot, E Dumortier, T Regard (J Tuisova 63), N Nakaitaci; J Buttin, J Pelissie (S Hidalgo-Clyne 54); H Kaabeche (R Chaume 54), B Alkhazashvili (J Maurouard 61), F Gomez Kodela (K Yameogo 54); M Rolland, H Roodt (T Halaifonua 66); K Geraci (F Lambey 1), E Oosthuizen, V Bruni.

REF – B Whitehouse (Wales)

Online Editors