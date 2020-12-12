Leinster make gulf in class count to in Champions Cup opener at Montpellier

Ciarán Frawley of Leinster scores his side's second try despite the tackle of Mohamed Haouas of Montpellier during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match at the GGL Stadium in Montpellier, France. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It's not easy to make the point about having a heavyweight, man-eating pack, when the first scrum reverses at a rate of knots, and it opens the door to a try.

Five minutes gone. This was the lot of Montpellier. No crowd to give them grief about being played off the park, so no pressure other than what they could muster from within to look like a team capable of winning. That was nowhere near enough.

So the plan of smashing Leinster was shredded before the home team could read it half way through. The gulf between these two teams is enormous. Leinster were able to play with tempo which not only suits them but really didn’t appeal to Montpellier.

They rested a bunch of their international contingent – well, as much as the current, compressed schedule allows – by putting them on the bench. The job of a bonus point win was well in hand by the time the extras were rolled out.

That crew did not include Johnny Sexton, who was a late withdrawal, allowing the Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry, to run the show.

Sexton was complaining after the captain’s run of tightness in the dead leg he picked against Scotland, so that was the end of his weekend away. That would have suited Andy Farrell nicely as well.

Expand Close Leinster's Dave Kearney is tackled by Alex Lozowski of Montpellier during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster's Dave Kearney is tackled by Alex Lozowski of Montpellier during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 match

So, a valuable bit of time in Europe for the younger brother, and a successful return to this stage for Dan Leavy, whose try from close range secured the bonus point in the third quarter. The reaction of his teammates reflected the journey he's been on to get back to a high performance start.

"Overall I thought the pace was quite good," Leo Cullen said afterwards. "It got a bit stop-start in the second half with the lads coming on off the bench. Montpellier were always going to get a roll on at some point."

One sequence in the second quarter perfectly illustrated the difference between the sides. Leinster were busily working their way towards the Montpellier line, and forcing the home side to work harder than they wanted.

Perhaps frustrated with the way things were going, or maybe this is his party piece, second row Bastien Chalureau ploughs through the middle of a breakdown and hammers Luke McGrath.

You could also factor in that McGrath was causing them a lot of pain by that stage, so it became too much for Chalureau.

So, penalty advantage to Leinster, which they use to go back to what they were doing before being rudely interrupted.

This time they do it even better, finishing off down the five-metre channel with Rhys Ruddock and Ciarán Frawley combining for the centre to score. Fittingly it was Chalureau trying to stop Ruddock, and failing.

Ruddock had another big game, confirming the fine form he has brought to the Pro 14 this season. He wonders if hecould swap a few man if the match awards for a few more Ireland caps.

At half time Leinster had sorted three of the four tries they needed. Van der Flier finished a lovely move that exposed Montpellier in their left corner, and a Ross Byrne penalty soon after made it 8-0. The only chance of Montpellier getting a foothold in the game would have been sin-binnings or acts of self-destruction from Leinster.

Neither were forthcoming. So penalties from Benoit Paillaugue were the sole impression on the scoreboard, save for a late try from Gabriel Ngandebe.

Leinster filled their boots with five in all, the pick of the bunch coming shortly before half time when the home side were dragged all over the place before Ross Byrne connected with a kick-pass to Dave Kearney to get over in the corner.

By the time Jimmy O’Brien got over, late in the day, the only concerns for Leinster were to get everyone off the field safely. They managed that. They have Saints up next. It will be interesting to see what class of squad they bring over for that.

Montpellier: V Rattez; G Ngandebe, Y Reilhac, A Vincent (capt), V Martin (P Valée 71); A Lozowski (L Foursans 64),B Paillaugue; G Fichten (E Forletta 66), G Guirado (B du Plessis 49), M Haouas (T Lamositele 49), B Chalureau (L Picamoles 58), P Willemse, N Janse van Rensburg, J du Plessis, Y Camara (C Timu 74).

Leinster: J O’Brien; H Keenan, R Henshaw, C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne (H Byrne 62), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 70); P Dooley (C Healy 46), J Tracy (R Kelleher 46), M Bent (A Porter 46); D Toner (RBaird 69), S Fardy (J Ryan 52), R Ruddock (capt), C Doris (D Leavy 60), J der Flier.

Referee: K Dickson (England).

Scorers: Montpellier 14 (GN’gandebe try, P Paillaugue 3 pens) Leinster 35 (J van der Flier, C Frawley, D Kearney, D Leavy, J O’Brien try each; R Byrne pen, con; H Byrne pen, con)

Online Editors