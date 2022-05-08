| 10.5°C Dublin

Leinster look primed to go on and win elusive fifth star

Josh van der Flier (right) and Jonathan Sexton of Leinster celebrate a turnover during the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester at Welford Road. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Josh van der Flier (right) and Jonathan Sexton of Leinster celebrate a turnover during the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester at Welford Road. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

At half-time at Welford Road on Saturday, there was a genuine sense that Leinster could pull even further away from Leicester, and advance to the last four of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with relative ease.

It didn’t exactly work out that way, however, and in the cold light of day, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster might well be glad that it didn’t.

