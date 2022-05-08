Leinster look primed to go on and win elusive fifth star

At half-time at Welford Road on Saturday, there was a genuine sense that Leinster could pull even further away from Leicester, and advance to the last four of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with relative ease.

It didn’t exactly work out that way, however, and in the cold light of day, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster might well be glad that it didn’t.

Up 20-0 at the break, the easy thing to suggest is that Leinster took their foot off the pedal and while there may have been an element of that, it’s important to recognise that Leicester were much-improved during a second half in which Leinster’s match sharpness was really tested.

That’s the issue when your first-choice team go into the white heat of a European knockout game without having played in three weeks. Yet as they generally tend to do, Leinster got their planning spot on, as the brains trust were fully justified in how they managed their squad for the recent trip to South Africa.

Cullen could afford himself a wry smile afterwards because he knows that the margins at this level are so fine that had Leicester won, he would have been criticised for his players not being battle-hardened.

Still, losing the second-half 14-3 is not a habit Leinster want to be getting into, particularly not against a team as dangerous as Toulouse, who lie in wait at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

“It is a concern, for sure,” Cullen admitted. “That was the thing about the game is, were we going to be a bit light?

“We started well with good dig-in, fight and all the rest. At stages, even in the second-half when it goes from 20-0 to 20-7 they are down our end a little bit too much for our liking.

Messy

“We get a bit messy with some exits, putting pressure back on ourselves, so plenty of things we can look at.

“But I think some of our guys will be better for the game. That was going to be an obvious thing. If we’d lost this game, everyone would have been saying they should have played a game the last two weeks and where would we play that game?

“It would have been impossible in terms of the trip to South Africa. I was there so I knew what it was like coming back in Monday morning. It’s not easy to turn that around.

“The English and French teams will have to face that in the future in Europe as well, if they get drawn against them.

“It’s just a totally different dynamic so, yeah, there was risk in what we had done but we are through to the next round now and the guys will hopefully be better for the game, even if that doesn’t guarantee anything.

“Toulouse is an unbelievably exciting challenge. They won the Top 14, won Europe, five-time champions and a lot of their players won the Grand Slam. It’s all there, isn’t it? But that’s what our guys want. You want to play the best and this is probably it.

“Big club, all the resources. I remember us having this conversation seven or eight years ago: do we have a chance against them at all? Well, let’s see. We’ll do everything we can. We’ve done that the last number of years.”

Despite feeling aggrieved around the circumstances that led to his side having to travel to Welford Road, where Leicester hadn’t been beaten this season, a difficult away venue that before Saturday, Leinster had only won once on their previous four occasions, Cullen is certainly relieved to be back among home comforts.

Toulouse will pose a very different threat to that of Leicester, who fell short despite flying high at the top of a Premiership that in some quarters continues to be over-hyped.

A meeting of the record-making five-times champions and a Leinster team who are desperate to add a fifth star to their jersey has all the makings of another classic at the Aviva Stadium.

As Leicester did, Toulouse will look to take on Leinster up front, but crucially the French side have more firepower in their back-line to cause problems.

Although Leinster largely had the edge at the scrum, the Leicester pack did get some joy at the set-piece, as well as the maul. In years gone by, there would now be a break between the quarter and semi-final, but the rejig in format means the page must quickly be turned.

Having watched Munster take Toulouse all the way in a draining encounter, Leinster’s relative freshness and another tough test passed, should mean that they are well-equipped to handle the short turnaround.

Players will have less time to recover from a bruising contest, yet Cullen allayed any fears surrounding Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Jimmy O’Brien who were forced off at Welford Road, as the Leinster boss is set to have another strong hand to select from, as he reflected on a precious victory at his old stomping ground.

“There were some good parts to the performance but there were plenty of inaccuracies at different stages as well. So we know we need to be better,” Cullen added.

“Getting off the bus was outstanding, the Leinster fans clapping us off the bus,

“It was strange being in the dressing-rooms there. Even when we arrived down the pitch was covered in water. I don’t know if you guys spotted that.

“But obviously they’d done a complete hose job on the pitch which had us squelching around but when George Ford slipped over in the wet patch, that made me laugh.”

There will be no such surprises on home soil this weekend, but even if they haven’t been at their slick best this season, Toulouse are well capable of spoiling the party, as Leinster seek a complete 80-minute performance.

If they can deliver that, then that elusive fifth star will be within touching distance.