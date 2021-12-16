Spare a thought for the sports administrators this Christmas.

Just when they thought they were free to run their tournaments with packed stadiums and unfettered international travel, along comes Omicron to drag them back into the mire.

Few sports are as exposed in Ireland as rugby given its reliance on cross-border competitions.

All of our professional teams need to be able to come and go as they please in order to function, but with the latest variant of Covid-19 spooking the public health authorities across the world we’re back in a 2020 vision.

Suddenly, the French are talking about closing their borders, while teams are worried about players being left stranded as Munster’s 14 were in South Africa.

Despite impressive levels of vaccination and many months of assiduously following the guidelines, the provinces are back in limbo this morning.

Seven of last weekend’s 12 opening-round games were affected by Covid-19 and now Leinster’s trip to Montpellier has been cancelled. Both sides had outbreaks of Covid-19 in their camps, but the competition organisers have punished Leinster by awarding the French side a 28-0 win because they had the greater number of cases.

Sport in the pandemic is a weird place.

That could have a major knock-on effect to Leo Cullen’s side’s season and by the tone of their statement on Thursday night they’re not happy about the way things unfolded.

Although the IRFU raised the stakes in its dismissal of the women’s letter earlier this week, “disappointed” is about as strong as things get in the world of rugby statements. Clearly, there’s a real unhappiness with how things transpired.

The competition is a points race between 12 sides in each pool and this means the Irish province lose ground through no real fault of their own.

Of course, they won a round-of-16 game last season because Toulon were not allowed to field a team due to cases in their own camp.

The French side made it as far as Stillorgan, but could go no further and exited the tournament without kicking a ball, their president branding the whole thing “disgusting”.

These issues are not unique to rugby; the Premier League fixture list is being decimated and clubs are calling for a break in the season, while other fixtures in other codes will invariably fall by the wayside.

Rugby’s physical nature and years of filling every available weekend with matches have made things even trickier.

In Europe, postponements are not an option. For the United Rugby Championship, there is a buffer but there’s only so many weekends to go around.

Organisers will do everything in their power to keep the show on the road.

Playing the matches is the fairest way of retaining integrity, but even last week there were almost 60 players missing from the Wasps and Munster squads in Coventry.

This tournament is supposed to be the cream of the crop and while Munster’s win was a great story considering the build-up, it was papering over some serious cracks.

It’s nobody’s fault. The pandemic is causing havoc in every industry.

After the cathartic scenes of full stadiums over the last few months, sport is bracing itself for more restrictions on crowds.

Watching Bayern Munich v Barcelona last week was a reminder of how soulless ‘behind-closed-doors’ sport can be.

And whatever about the viewing experience, the reality of empty seats for administrators is galling.

Munster have sold out their St Stephen’s Day game against Leinster and there are big games on the horizon for all four provinces and the national team.

It is possibly too early to start worrying about the Six Nations, but there are sure to be concerns in the corridors of power on Lansdowne Road.

Maybe this wasn’t the week to get on the wrong side of the Government.

Considering everything that’s been thrown at it in the past 21 months, professional rugby has done well to get to this point.

Once again, the sands on which the sport stands are shifting on an hourly basis. Keeping the show on the road is a monumental challenge.