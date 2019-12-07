Leinster in seventh heaven as they make a European statement with Northampton hammering

This was a statement win for a Leinster side who confirmed their title credentials with a superb win at Franklin's Gardens.

It's long been a happy hunting ground for the four-time champions, but the hosts came into this one top of the Premiership and playing some superb rugby.

Despite losing Johnny Sexton to a worrying knee injury early in the second-half, the Irish province ran out emphatic winners to take full control of Pool 1. They may be missing their captain for the return fixture, while James Ryan will also be a doubt after coming off with a head injury, but Northampton have a lot of work to do to turn this around.

Leo Cullen said after the win in Lyon that his team were still finding their feet as they re-integrated their World Cup players back into the set-up and in response to that stodgy performance he rang the changes and picked form players.

He was rewarded by those who came in. Jordan Larmour was sensational, Jamison Gibson-Park a constant threat, Caelan Doris carried well, Devin Toner made a mockery of his World Cup omission and Andrew Porter bristled with physicality.

It started as a contest, but it ended with Leinster scoring seven tries to the Saints' one.

Played in perfect conditions on a pristine pitch, this always had the makings of a pre-Christmas cracker and it didn't disappoint from the opening exchanges.

It was fast and probably too loose for the coaches' liking as a wild pass from Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach was snuffed out by Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour made the most of the turnover ball, scorching outside Jamie Gibson before setting James Lowe up for the opening try under the sticks.

Johnny Sexton converted, but the perfect start was ruined minutes later when Garry Ringrose missed successive tackles on Ahsee Tuala and Teimana Harrison after a quick release from Dan Biggar, before Northampton swung left where full-back Tuala got in in the corner.

The Wales out-half levelled matters, before making it 10-7 after Northampton again cut the Leinster midfield open through Tom Proctor.

It might have been worse, but Tom Proctor couldn't hold Reinach's chip and the referee came back for the penalty advantage.

It was fast, furious and wildly entertaining and Larmour was thriving in the chaos of it all.

Just as Leinster looked under the pump, their full-back popped up on the blindside and stood Reinach up before releasing Jamison Gibson-Park. He was caught by his opposite number, but the forwards took over and Rhys Ruddock barrelled over and Sexton converted to give his side a four-point lead.

Things settled down in the second-quarter and Biggar kicked his side in front after Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris conceded penalties as

Northampton continued to stretch the defence.

The tighthead prop made up for his ill-discipline, forcing a scrum penalty and, when a Northampton hand played the ball in the ruck, Sexton went to the corner.

The maul came up short, but Porter used all of his strength to power over. Sexton missed the conversion and Leinster led by three at the interval.

That went out to 10 points when once again Larmour cut through the Saints defence, before a long set in the '22 led to Cian Healy going

over from close range.

The score came at a cost as Sexton was forced off with a knee injury picked up in the build-up, so Ross Byrne converted.

He then added a try on the back of excellent work from Gibson-Park and Doris, calling for quick ball out left and going over unscathed.

Before he hit the post with his conversion, Northampton lost their captain Alex Waller to the sin-bin as the game slipped away from the hosts.

Still, they kept swinging and Collins had Leinster in trouble with an excellent break but Josh van der Flier won a breakdown penalty to relieve the pressure.

Referee Alexandre Ruiz levelled the playing field by sending Ringrose to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle, but a combined effort from van der Flier and Luke McGrath forced Taqele Naiyaravoro into a knock-on close to the Leinster line as they tried to narrow the gap.

The home side kept coming, but Leinster continued to bob and weave and defended their way through long sets without conceding a second try.

Instead, they went up the other end and scored their sixth and seventh tries through Luke McGrath and Ed Byrne to round off an emphatic day at the office.

It was impressive stuff and, while they have to do it all again next weekend at the Aviva Stadium, they're in command of Pool 1 and looking

very, very good.

Northampton Saints - A Tuala (P Francis 58); T Collins, M Proctor, R Hutchinson, T Naiyaravoro (F van Wyk 57-59); D Biggar (J Grayson 63),

C Reinach (C Tupai 66); A Waller (Capt) (F van Wyk 59), M Haywood (M van Vuuren 58), E Painter (P Hill 51); A Moon (T Wood 66), A Ratuniyarawa; T Wood (L Ludlam 51), J Gibson (A Coles 64, T Harrison.

Leinster - J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (R Kearney 79), J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 53); C Healy (E Byrne 53), R Kelleher (J Tracy 53), A Porter (T Furlong 53); D Toner (C Doris 68), J Ryan (D Toner 74); R Ruddock (S Fardy 56), J van der Flier, C Doris (M Deegan 63).

Ref - A Ruiz (France)

Online Editors