LA ROCHELLE director of rugby Jono Gibbes believes Leinster will not miss a beat despite losing Johnny Sexton for Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final. in France.

The former Leinster forwards coach was able to give a positive update on his side's own injury situation with half-backs Ihaia West, Jules Plisson and Tawera Kerr-Barlow all on track for the Stade Marcel Deflandre clash.

Leinster will have Ross Byrne in the No 10 shirt, but Gibbes does not think that will weaken his old team.

"It's an enormous amount of experience missing out of the 23 with Johnny, who is a pretty important symbol. But really, over the last few years, Leinster have shown it doesn't matter who plays," he said.

"The expectation is to fit in and do their role and the machine keeps rolling.

"That's a big blow for Johnny individually, a massive amount of experience lost, but the message from Ronan (O'Gara) to the players is just to understand it's not about one player for Leinster. It's their total collective that makes the difference.

"Ronan and myself understand the Irish system - game time and how they manage players, how Leinster use the PRO14. There are guys that get exposed to high level rugby consistently.

"We don't see a massive deviation from Leinster's plan, it's served them really well for a long time under this coaching staff and I think for us, we just get on with what we do and not worry too much about exactly who is wearing their 10 jersey."