Leinster fans stranded in Dublin after being forced to give up seats on oversold flight to Bilbao

Six Leinster fans have been denied a dream trip to watch their team in the Champions Cup final in Bilbao after being forced to give up their seats on an oversold Aer Lingus flight.

The Aer Lingus flight to the Spanish city was due to take off at 7.10am this morning and was jam packed with Leinster fans travelling to watch their team bid to secure a fourth European title against Racing 92.

But it soon became apparent that there was an issue with the airline and it was announced that six people needed to give up their seats before the flight could take off. An initial offer of €250 was made for anyone who wished to volunteer to take a later flight which would arrive in Bilbao at 8.15pm - over three hours after the Champions Cup is due to start.

The offer was eventually raised to €400 and while two people accepted, four were picked at random and left behind. "How on earth can they oversell a flight to a European Cup final?" one fan told Independent.ie.

"I couldn't look the fans that were left behind in the eye, it was devastating. At least one of them was a season ticket holder and this was a dream trip." Aer Lingus were unavailable for comment when contacted by Independent.ie.

