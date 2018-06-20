Sport Champions Cup

Wednesday 20 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

Uruguay URY 0

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

Leinster drawn in intimidating Champions Cup pool alongside four-time winners and English pair

Leinster's Tadhg Furlong with the Champions Cup
Leinster's Tadhg Furlong with the Champions Cup

Sam Roberts

Leinster have been drawn in an intimidating group containing four-times winners Toulouse as well as English sides Wasps and Bath ahead of their Champions Cup title defence next season.

The province secured their fourth European Cup with victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao last month, and despite being top seeds they will face another difficult group stage campaign next year following this afternoon's draw in Switzerland.

Last year's semi-finalists Munster will face Castres, Exeter and Gloucester in Pool 2 of the 2018/19 tournament as they go in search of their first European title since 2008.

Ulster qualified for the competition with a play-off victory over the Ospreys at the end of the season, and they will face a group including last year's beaten finalists Racing 92, along with Welsh club the Scarlets and English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup pools

Pool 1: Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath Rugby

Pool 2: Castres Olympique, Exeter Chiefs, Munster Rugby, Gloucester Rugby

Pool 3: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues

Pool 4: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Ulster Rugby

Pool 5: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon

Online Editors

