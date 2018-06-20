Leinster drawn in intimidating Champions Cup pool alongside four-time winners and English pair

The province secured their fourth European Cup with victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao last month, and despite being top seeds they will face another difficult group stage campaign next year following this afternoon's draw in Switzerland.

Last year's semi-finalists Munster will face Castres, Exeter and Gloucester in Pool 2 of the 2018/19 tournament as they go in search of their first European title since 2008.

Ulster qualified for the competition with a play-off victory over the Ospreys at the end of the season, and they will face a group including last year's beaten finalists Racing 92, along with Welsh club the Scarlets and English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.