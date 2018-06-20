Leinster drawn in intimidating Champions Cup pool alongside four-time winners and English pair
Leinster have been drawn in an intimidating group containing four-times winners Toulouse as well as English sides Wasps and Bath ahead of their Champions Cup title defence next season.
The province secured their fourth European Cup with victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao last month, and despite being top seeds they will face another difficult group stage campaign next year following this afternoon's draw in Switzerland.
Last year's semi-finalists Munster will face Castres, Exeter and Gloucester in Pool 2 of the 2018/19 tournament as they go in search of their first European title since 2008.
Ulster qualified for the competition with a play-off victory over the Ospreys at the end of the season, and they will face a group including last year's beaten finalists Racing 92, along with Welsh club the Scarlets and English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.
2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup pools
Pool 1: Leinster Rugby, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath Rugby
Pool 2: Castres Olympique, Exeter Chiefs, Munster Rugby, Gloucester Rugby
Pool 3: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues
Pool 4: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Ulster Rugby
Pool 5: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon
Online Editors
Related Content
- Paddy Jackson in line to play in Ireland next season as Perpignan draw Connacht in Challenge Cup
- Confirmed: Ireland to face Argentina, USA and All Blacks in Dublin this November
- 'We have to go out there and show the world why we're the second best team on the planet'
- Australia v Ireland, third test: Curious case of Dave Kilcoyne muddies selection picture
- Sydney decider a perfect dry run for World Cup last-eight showdown