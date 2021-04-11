Leinster drawn away to Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster have been drawn away to La Rochelle in the Heineken Challenge Cup semi-finals after Saturday's quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs

Leinster will face a couple of familiar faces in the Heineken Champions Cup after being drawn away from home to La Rochelle in three weeks' time.

The high flying French side are managed by ex-Leinster forwards coach Jono Gibbes and coached by former Munster and Ireland out-half Ronan O'Gara who will relish a chance to come up against his old rivalas.

They booked their spot in the last four for the first time with a stunning 45-21 win over Sale Sharks at the Stade Marcel Defandre on Saturday, while Leinster earned their place with a hard-fought 34-21 victory away to champions Exeter Chiefs later the same day.

Toulouse will host Bordeaux Begles in the other semi-final, after they overcame Clermont-Auvergne and Racing 92 today.

The games will take place on the weekend of April 30/May 1/2, with fixtures expected to be announced in the coming days.

Ulster are also on the road for their Challenge Cup semi-final after they were drawn to face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. Bath will host Montpellier.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals (Weekend April 30/May 1/2)

La Rochelle v Leinster

Toulouse v Bordeaux Begles

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Leicester Tigers v Ulster

Bath v Montpellier

