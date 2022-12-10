Leinster demolish Racing 92 in major statement of intent in Champions Cup opener

Leinster picked up their URC form and deposited it, via a head-wrecking journey to Le Havre, all over Racing.

Stade Oceane could have done with a few more punters to witness the quality of this six-try salute, but the weather knocked a few punters' travel plans off course.

Not Leinster though. This was an all-court game against a side who were a mile off the pace despite good form in the Top 14. Racing had the capacity occasionally to win collisions and make life difficult, especially when they countered at the ruck, but their discipline and application were abysmal.

Against a side who lost a lot of energy on the long journey you’d have thought Racing could manage a decent start. Instead they made an enemy of referee Luke Pearce.

Even when they tried to finish well they managed only to open the door for Leinster’s sixth try, and Josh van der Flier’s second. In a dominant back row, it was his partner Caelan Doris who picked up the man of the match award. Had it gone to the excellent Garry Ringrose, no one would have argued. As captain he never missed a beat.

Leinster started with a stream of penalties to establish territory and discommode the home team - if you can call Stade Oceane Racing’s home - and followed gradually with three tries by the break, assisted by the yellow card for hooker Camille Chat, who was on the wrong end of a long rap sheet.

Add that to the subsequent binning for Nolan Le Garrec in the second half, and the aggregate of 20 minutes down to 14 was a killer for them

Andrew Porter got the show on the road when he barged over from a shift drive following a penalty to touch. They eased into a groove with tries from Dan Sheehan and Ringrose as they approached the break.

With time almost up in that first period a Racing counter, initiated by Max Spring, looked like delivering a five or seven-point bounty until Porter pounced. The loosehead tracked back perfectly to ambush Nolan Le Garrec just as he received what the scrum-half surely thought was a try-scoring pass. With that, Racing were denied any comfort to take with them into the second half.

Le Garrec’s card just after the hour mark, with a wild attempt to intercept close to his own line, finished any chances of a turnaround. From that offence Josh van der Flier got over off a neat 5m penalty move and it was a handy run-in to the finish line, with the flanker adding his second soon after replacement Ed Byrne got over.

Including the run out for Harry Byrne, who completed the short course in one piece, this could hardly have gone any better for Leo Cullen.

Racing: M Spring; C Wade, F Saili (A Klemenczak 62), G Fickou (capt), J Imhoff; F Russell, N Le Garrec (yc 62-72); E Ben Arous (H Kolingar 44), C Chat (yc 29-39; J Tarrit 55), C Gomes Sa (T Nyakane 44), C Woki, F Sanconnie, W Lauret (B Chouzenoux ht), M Baudonne (J Tarrit 37-39), I Diallo.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, C Ngatai (J Osborne 70), J Lowe; R Byrne (H Byrne , J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 64); A Porter (E Byrne 64), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 64), M Ala’alatoa (C Healy 64), J Jenkins (R Molony 54), J Ryan (J Conan 66), R Baird, C Doris, J van der Flier

Referee: L Pearce (England)