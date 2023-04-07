Leinster cruise into Champions Cup last four with emphatic victory over Leicester

Leinster 55 Leicester Tigers 24

Fixtures like this always have the potential to give European competition the pick-me-up it so frequently needs. Between opaque and outsized pool arrangements and teams losing interest when things go wrong, there’s always something on the hit list. But Leinster and Leicester going toe to toe in the knockouts should be sustaining as well as entertaining. And on a perfect night like this?

For 53 minutes it was absolutely engaging. Then the forward passage of Leinster to face the winners of Toulouse and Sharks became a certainty. But it required character, and stellar performances from Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Dan Sheehan and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ross Byrne – nine from nine off the tee - also had a huge game, especially when Leinster were under the pump minus Doris. The sobering stuff were the injuries to Ryan Baird and James Lowe, with Baird going off with his arm in a makeshift sling.

You’d feel guilty playing slow rugby in these conditions. At least not as long as there was air in your lungs. That became an issue for Leicester who had to measure when to put the foot on the gas when to slip into neutral. It served them well for by half time they were within a score, despite having been at breaking point several times and in several ways, but when they had to change gear – with Leinster down to 14 after Doris was binned they couldn’t.

If Leinster start a game by reclaiming the drop-off then it can’t be a good portent for the opposition. If it yields a try with 1:12 on the clock, with unbroken possession in the interim, then it’s worse again. And that’s how it started. By the time it finished they were in the groove.

In the interim the home side went through phases, especially in the first quarter, where they looked like scoring every time. Credit to the Tigers, their last gasp defence was top class, with Tommy Reffell and Julian Montoya saving them in succession in their own 22 with invaluable turnovers. They weren’t game-breakers, but they were survival aids that made Leinster think twice.

So by the time we got beyond the half hour mark, and Ross Byrne was offered a penalty from 40 metres with the scores 14-3 in favour of his team, he pointed to the sticks, and made it 17-3. The Tigers looked well pleased with the decision for by then their policy of stopping the play as often as possible had become central to frustrating Leinster.

They were in huge trouble trying to contain Ringrose, from everywhere,, and he seemed to be in a different time zone, ghosting over for two early tries.

If that had continued – we were still in the first quarter – it could have got out of hand, but you can’t be third place in England’s Premiership, as defending champions, and not have a fair clue how to skin a cat other than hacking it to pieces.

That’s what got them into a competitive position at the break. Leinster had lost Ryan Baird, who was having a very good game, at the start of the second quarter, and along with a couple of big turnovers Leicester got a foothold in the home 22 and kept possession long enough for Anthony Watson to score under pressure by the corner flag. Handre Pollard’s conversion – he had kicked a penalty early in the game – was the perfect send-off to the dressing room for them.

That left Leinster with a choice: try and get the job done by nudging the scoreboard or stick with what they know best and enjoy most: high tempo rugby from the off. Leicester looked happy with the aerial game. Happier still when Doris was binned for a high shot on Jasper Wiese.

That calmed the crowd for a moment. When they realised the predicament rallied and were rewarded with a huge moment where Leinster won a scrum penalty with seven men, which Byrne nailed to make it 20-10 and a two score game. Remarkably it went one better three minutes later with a brilliant try from Jamison Gibson-Park, again with Ringrose opening the door.

As Doris was freed from the bin Leinster were winning another penalty, from a Byrne turnover, which he put to the corner from which the pack forced a penalty try. That kind of performance under pressure summed them up.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (H Byrne 65), J Lowe (C Frawley 55); R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 70); A Porter (C Healy 63), D Sheahan (J McKee 63), T Furlong M Ala’alatoa 7-11, blood; 60), R Molony (J Jenkins 60), J Ryan (capt), R Baird (S Penny 23), J Conan, C Doris (yc 46-56)

Leicester: M Brown (yc 74); A Watson, H Potter, D Kelly (J Gopperth 75), F Steward; H Pollard, J van Poortvliet (S Wolsenhome 75); J Cronin (T West 53), J Montoya (C Clare 35, HIA; yc 60-70), J Heyes (D Cole 53), G Martin, C Henderson, H Liebenberg, J Wiese (O Cracknell 63), T Reffell

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)

Scorers

Leinster 55: (G Ringrose 2 tries, J Gibson-Park , S Penny, J O’Brien, J McKee try each; pen try; R Byrne pen 2, 7 cons)

Tigers 24: (A Watson, O Cracknell, H Potter try each; H Pollard pen, 2 cons; J Gopperth con)