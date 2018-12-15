Leinster have confirmed that their Champions Cup clash with Bath at the Aviva Stadium today (5.30pm) will go ahead despite the threat of Storm Deirdre.

Leinster confirm Champions Cup clash with Bath will go ahead as Storm Deirdre hits Dublin

Officials from the province earlier today discussed the situation with Gardai and Champions Cup organisers and have since confirmed the match will proceed.

High winds have caused disruptions to electricity wires and motorists are advised to be aware of wind-blown debris as Storm Deirdre spreads throughout the country.

More than 4,000 homes are currently without power in the Glengariff area of Cork with ESB technicians currently working to repair the fault.

Emergency services - and ESB teams - are on standby to assist as two further Met Eireann weather alerts come into effect this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning as parts of the country are set to be battered by gusts of up to 130km/h.

Second in the pool, Leinster remain in control of their own destiny and will view this evening's return clash against Bath as a chance to launch their assault on the quarter-finals.

If things go to plan for leaders Toulouse against Wasps this afternoon, the European champions could be seven points behind come kick-off.

"UPDATE: following event control meeting at the @AVIVAStadium with all relevant authorities present, the #LEIvBAT game goes ahead at 5.30pm as normal. Please wrap up warm and bring water proofs but no umbrellas in the stadium. Safe trip to all supporters. Thank you," wrote the official Leinster Twitter account.

Online Editors