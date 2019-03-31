Leinster condemn 'sectarian' incident as fan removed from Aviva Stadium during Champions Cup win over Ulster

Leinster have condemned an "isolated" sectarian incident that saw a fan removed from the Aviva Stadium during yesterday's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Leinster have condemned an "isolated" sectarian incident that saw a fan removed from the Aviva Stadium during yesterday's Champions Cup quarter-final win over Ulster.

Leinster secured a place in the last four with a dramatic 21-18 victory in a rip-roaring contest in front of more than 50,000 fans at the D4 venue.

One fan was removed from the ground after allegedly shouting sectarian abuse.

"Leinster Rugby is aware of an isolated incident during yesterday's game which was dealt with at the time by stewards and by Gardaí," read a Leinster statement. "There is no place in sport or in our society for any form of physical or verbal abuse.

"Thank you to the vast majority of the 51,700 who sang, roared, cheered and urged both teams on in what was a hugely special day for Irish rugby. Let that be the narrative."

Online Editors