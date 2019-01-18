Leinster big guns return as Leo Cullen names side to face Wasps

Leinster welcome back trio Robbie Henshaw, Devin Toner and Jack McGrath for their Champions Cup clash against Wasps on Sunday.

Toner and Henshaw return from respective injuries while McGrath is back in the fold having been relegated to the bench last week.

Cullen keeps faith with the same back three that scored two tries between them in the win over Toulouse last weekend with Jordan Larmour at full back and Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose.

At half back Jamison Gibson-Park comes in to partner Ross Byrne.

In the pack McGrath comes into the front row alongside Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong and there is a change in the second row too with Toner taking his place alongside James Ryan having recovered from an ankle injury.

Seán O’Brien also makes a return as he is named on the bench.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

Jordan Larmour; Adam Byrne; Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw; Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Jamison-Gibson Park; Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (captain), Josh Van Der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Sean O’Brien, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid, Rory O’Loughlin

