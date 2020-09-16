Leinster awarded home advantage for potential Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne or Racing 92

Leinster will have home advantage for their potential Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, should they beat Saracens on Saturday, after EPCR confirmed the fixture details.

The tournament organisers have announced that on an exceptional basis in order to facilitate the conclusion of the season, the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals.



That puts Leinster in pole position to take on the winners of Racing 92 and Clermont Auvergne at the Aviva Stadium, should they come through a tough test against Saracens this weekend.



Leo Cullen's men would have a seven-day turnaround after both semi-finals were pencilled in for Saturday, September 26.

Irish supporters will also welcome the news that the last four clash will have free-to-air coverage, with Virgin Media and Channel 4 set to show the game.



Should Ulster upset the odds and overturn Toulouse in their own backyard on Sunday, Dan McFarland's will take on the winners of Exeter and Northampton.



In order to have any chance of earning home advantage, Ulster would have to win and also hope that Northampton do the same against Exeter.



Otherwise, Ulster will be on the road in their semi-final, if they manage to see off a star-studded Toulouse outfit.



HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS – Saturday 26 September



SF 1: Winner Leinster Rugby/Saracens v winner ASM Clermont Auvergne/Racing 92

Kick-off: 13.00

TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media/



SF 2: Winner Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints v winner Toulouse/Ulster Rugby

Kick-off: 15.30

TV: BT Sport



Semi-final 1

If Leinster Rugby (ranked No 1) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home venue advantage

If Leinster (ranked No 1) and Racing 92 (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home venue advantage

If ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Clermont will have home venue advantage

If Racing 92 (ranked No 5) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Racing will have home venue advantage



Semi-final 2

If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Toulouse (ranked No 3) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home venue advantage

If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home venue advantage

If Toulouse (ranked No 3) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Toulouse will have home venue advantage

If Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Ulster will have home venue advantage

Online Editors