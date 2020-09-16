Leinster and Ulster both in the clear for Champions Cup ties after Covid tests

Leinster's James Lowe scores their first try against Ulster during the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Leinster and Ulster have been cleared to play their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final games this weekend after the IRFU's latest round of Covid-19 tests showed zero positive results.

191 players and staff were tested across the two provinces this week. The IRFU match officials involved in the weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures have also produced zero positive results.

Leinster are set to host Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, while Ulster will travel to Toulouse a day later.

To date there have been 1,848 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group, with nine positive tests reported from the Academy system.

Meanwhile, Connacht duo Shane Delahunt and Abraham Papali’i have been suspended for three weeks each following their red cards against Munster last month.

As the Guinness PRO14 2020/21 season fixtures are not yet finalised, the ban will count towards three meaningful games.

Online Editors