Leinster and Munster get top seed status for 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup

LEINSTER and Munster will be among the top seeds for next season's Heineken Champions Cup pool draw, with Connacht and Ulster among the second tier of teams after a strong PRO14 season for the Irish provinces.

The format of the tournament will remain unchanged from last year, with the 24 competing teams split into two groups of 12, with four matches during the pool stages.

The No 1 and 2 ranked clubs from the PRO14, Premiership and Top 14 will be in Tier 1, with the No 3 and 4 ranked teams in Tier 2, No 5 and 6 in Tier 3 and No 7 and 8 in Tier 4.

The Tier 1 and 4 clubs drawn in the same pool but are not in the same league will play one another home and away while the Tier 2 and 3 clubs that have been drawn in the same pool but are not in the same league will do the same.

Read More

That means Leinster and Munster should have an easier path to the last 16, Bath, Wasps, Castres and Montpellier among their prospective opponents.

EPCR are finalising their shareholder agreement that will decide whether the South African franchises can take part in the Champions Cup from 2022/23, as well as the competition format beyond the 2021/22 season.

The date for the draw has not been confirmed.

2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup qualifiers

Gallagher Premiership: 1 Harlequins, 2 Exeter Chiefs, 3 Bristol Bears, 4 Sale Sharks, 5 Northampton Saints, 6 Leicester Tigers, 7 Bath Rugby, 8 Wasps

Guinness PRO14: 1 Leinster Rugby, 2 Munster Rugby, 3 Ulster Rugby, 4 Connacht Rugby, 5 Scarlets, 6 Ospreys, 7 Cardiff Rugby, 8 Glasgow Warriors

TOP 14: 1 Stade Toulousain, 2 Stade Rochelais, 3 Racing 92, 4 Union Bordeaux-Bègles, 5 ASM Clermont Auvergne, 6 Stade Français Paris, 7 Castres Olympique, 8 Montpellier Hérault Rugby



2021/22 key dates

Round 1 – 10/11/12 December

Round 2 – 17/18/19 December

Round 3 – 14/15/16 January 2022

Round 4 – 21/22/23 January 2022

Round of 16 (1st leg) – 8/9/10 April 2022

Round of 16 (2nd leg) – 15/16/17 April 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022

Challenge Cup final – Friday 27 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 28 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille