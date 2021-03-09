Leinster and Munster face home blockbusters against French sides in last-16 of Champions Cup

The Champions Cup threw up two blockbuster ties for Leinster and Munster against storied French rivals after the round of 16 and quarter-finals draws were made this morning.

Four-time winners Leinster will host three-time champs Toulon in Dublin on the weekend of April 2/3/4 while twice champions Munster entertain Toulouse, four-time winners, and their beaten opponents in the 2008 final.

However, both sides must travel for their quarter-finals a week later should they emerge from these ties.

Munster could be in France again as they face the winners of the Clermont v Wasps tie while Leinster are bound for either Exeter or Lyon.

These are formidable obstacles for the leading Irish pair, who must also joust in the final of the PRO14 later this month, a contest that follows swiftly after their leading stars feature in two Six Nations ties in six days.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle visit Gloucester in the round of 16 before a prospective home quarter-final against Sale or Scarlets.

Racing 92, with assistant coach Mike Prendergast and former Munster men Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan, continue their quest for their Holy Grail by hosting Edinburgh before the prospect of a trip to either Bordeaux or Pat Lam-coached Bristol.

Clubs that have won both pool stage matches on the pitch – with results not impacted by COVID-19 – like Racing 92, Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster, Munster and Wasps - were are all guaranteed home fixtures.

The Round of 16 matches will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend (9/10/11 April). The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced.

All matches are live on BT Sport, with live free-to-air coverage also on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

It promises to be a defining period for Irish rugby following the conclusion of the Six Nations as Munster and Leinster are also slated to meet in the PRO 14 final later this month before accelerating into European fare once more.

Connacht and Ulster will avoid each other until at least the Challenge Cup semi-final stage after the round of 16 draw was held this morning.

After slipping out of the Champions Cup when the competitions were re-formatted following a Covid-interrupted pool stage, both sides were handed home outings against English opponents.

Dan McFarland’s northerners will tackle Harlequins, the most successful side in competition history, with three wins and a runners-up slot while Connacht face fading midlands force Leicester, who parted company with long-serving coach Geordan Murphy earlier this season.

Should Ulster win, they will face a trip to either Northampton or Dragons, while Connacht have been drawn at home to play Ospreys or Newcastle.

Declan Kidney’s London Irish entertain Cardiff Blues before a potential trip to Zebre or Bath.

The round of 16 ties will take place on April 2/3/4 with the quarter-finals taking place a week later.

Champions Cup last-16 draw

Munster v Toulouse (France); Gloucester (England) v La Rochelle (France); Wasps (England) v Clermont-Auvergne (France); Exeter Chiefs (England) v Lyon (France); Leinster v Toulon (France); Bordeaux-Begles (France) v Bristol Bears (England); Racing 92 (France) v Edinburgh Rugby (Scotland); Scarlets (Wales) v Sale Sharks (England)

Champions Cup quarter-final draw

Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Leinster/Toulon; Wasps/Clermont-Auvergne v Munster/Toulouse; Gloucester/La Rochelle v Scarlets v Sale Sharks; Bordeaux-Begles/Bristol Bears v Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby

Challenge Cup last-16 draw

Dragons (Wales) v Northampton Saints (England); Ospreys (Wales) v Newcastle Falcons (England); London Irish (England) v Cardiff Blues (Wales); Harlequins (England) v Ulster; Benetton (Italy) v Agen (France); Zebre (Italy) v Bath (England); Leicester Tigers (England) v Connacht; Montpellier (France) v Glasgow Warriors (Scotland)

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Benetton/Agen; Dragons/Northampton Saints v Harlequins/Ulster; Zebre/Bath v London Irish/Cardiff Blues; Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons.

All dates, kick-off times and TV schedule TBC

