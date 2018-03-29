Leinster and Munster could be set for an epic weekend in Bordeaux as Champions Cup semi-final venues revealed
The venues for the Champions Cup semi-final have been released - with Leinster and Munster possibly both playing in Bordeaux in what would be a mouthwatering weekend of rugby.
If Leinster see off Saracens at Lansdowne Road this Sunday and Scarlets beat La Rochelle tomorrow, then Leo Cullen's men will have the luxury of a home semi-final against their Welsh rivals.
However, if the French side triumph in Wales, Leinster will face La Rochelle at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux. Were Saracens to beat Leinster, their semi-final will be played at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry regardless of who wins between Scarlets and La Rochelle.
In the other half of the draw, Munster will be playing away from home in the semi-final if they beat Toulon in this Saturday's quarter-final at Thomond Park no matter what.
If Clermont beat Racing 92, Munster will face the winners in Saint-Etienne’s Stade Geoffroy Guichard, but if Racing are victorious, Johann van Graan's side will travel to Bordeaux's Stade Chaban-Delmas, which could potentially set up a bumper weekend in the French city with both Irish provinces in action.
The semi-final structure is formatted to give home advantage to the teams who performed best during the pool stage or the winner of an away quarter-final.
Champions Cup semi-finals – 21/22 April
SF 1: if Leinster Rugby v Scarlets – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)
SF 1: if Saracens v Scarlets – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)
SF 1: if La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)
SF 1: if La Rochelle v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)
SF 2: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Rugby – Stade Geoffroy Guichard (Saint-Etienne)
SF 2: if Racing 92 v Munster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)
SF 2: if RC Toulon v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Alllianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)
SF 2: if RC Toulon v Racing 92 – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)
2018 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 12 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao (17.45)
Online Editors
