Leinster and La Rochelle teams named for Champions Cup final with Tadhg Furlong fit despite sitting out training session

Jack Conan and Ross Byrne during a Leinster Rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tadhg Furlong is pictured during the Leinster captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Tadhg Furlong sat out this morning’s final training session at the Aviva Stadium but Leinster remain confident the Ireland tighthead prop will be OK to start tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

Furlong has had calf issues this season and was taken off at half-time of his side’s URC quarter-final win over the Sharks as a precaution.

Tom Clarkson trained with the squad today as cover, but the province believe the Wexford native will be fit.

Leinster team to Face La Rochelle in Champions Cup Final

Leo Cullen has named the team everyone was expecting for the game, with one surprise on the bench where Ciaran Frawley is preferred to Harry Byrne as back-up out-half.

There are two changes from the side that beat Toulouse in the semi-final three weeks’ ago and 12 from last week’s defeat to Munster, with James Lowe and Robbie Henshaw fit again. Ronan Kelleher is also back on the bench.

Lowe’s return to the left wing means Jimmy O’Brien moves to the right with Hugo Keenan at full-back, while Garry Ringrose is joined by Robbie Henshaw in midfield as Charlie Ngatai moves to the bench.

Ross Byrne partners Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back, with Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan joining Furlong in the front-row and Ross Molony and James Ryan in the engine room.

Caelan Doris is back on the blindside, with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan making up the back-row.

On the bench, Kelleher, Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa cover the front-row spots, with Jason Jenkins and Ryan Baird covering the back-five. Luke McGrath, Frawley and Ngatai are the backline replacements.

Ronan O'Gara, meanwhile, has opted to keep Irish star Ultan Dillane on the bench for the final as he makes two changes to the team that beat Exeter Chiefs in the semi-final.

He's replaced by Paul Boudehent, while Jonathan Danty comes into the midfield for the champions who are captained by Gregory Alldritt.

Brice Dulin is joined by Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule in the back-three, with Danty joining Australian UJ Seuteni in the midfield and Antoine Hastoy and Tawera Kerr-Barlow at half-back.

Up front, Reda Wardi, Pierre Bourgarit and Uini Atonio make up the front-row, with Romain Sazy and Will Skelton at lock and Boudehent, Levani Botia and Alldritt in the back-row.

Dillane is one of six forwards on the bench, with O'Gara looking to close the game out strong as they did last season.

Leinster:H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, C Frawley, C Ngatai.

La Rochelle:B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehent, L Botia, G Alldritt (capt). Replacements: Q Lespiaucq Brettes, J Sclavi, G Henri Colombe, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.