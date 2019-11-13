Leinster add young stars Scott Penny and Ryan Baird to European squad ahead of Champions Cup opener

Leinster have added five players to their European squad ahead of the opening round of Champions Cup fixtures, with Munster and Connacht also calling up some injury replacements.

Leinster have added five players to their European squad ahead of the opening round of Champions Cup fixtures, with Munster and Connacht also calling up some injury replacements.

Ulster didn't make any changes ahead of today's deadline, with Leo Cullen dropping the injured quintet Dan Leavy, Jack Conan, Fergus McFadden, Barry Daly and Vakh Abdaladze from his squad.

20-year-old duo Scott Penny and Ryan Baird, who were team-mates in school at St Michael's, have been called in as back row and second row cover respectively. Wing Cian Kelleher, hooker Bryan Byrne and out-half Ciaran Frawley have also been brought in.

For Munster, Johann van Graan has made just one change, with out-half Ben Healy replacing wing Alex Wooton. Connacht have been forced into two injury replacements, with Peter McCabe and Niall Murray coming in for Paddy McAllister and Sean O'Brien.

The Champions Cup kicks off on Friday night, with Gloucester hosting Toulouse at Kingsholm.

Online Editors