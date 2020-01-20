Leinster a model of consistency as latest round of Champions Cup power rankings reveal

Leinster have been the epitome of consistency in how they have navigated their six rounds to finish as top seeds and one of two clubs with a 100% return.

They will host those dastardly Saracens, the reigning champions and, undoubtedly, the biggest threat to the province with the reward of a home semi-final .

The confirmation that English kingpins will be relegated from the Premiership leaves one target to hit at the end of the season.

Racing did not have the mettle to close the door on Saracens as they stumbled into the last eight, ceding home advantage to Clermont-Auvergne.

Exeter Chiefs superior points-difference to Toulouse is good enough for the second seed, a date with Northampton at Sandy Park in the quarter-final and a home semi-final, while Ulster will give it everything they have on the road to Toulouse.

DES BERRY'S CHAMPIONS CUP POWER RANKINGS (Week 6)

Rank 1: Leinster 6-0 (28 points).

Last Round: 1

Once Leinster had survived the binning of Caelan Doris during the relentless driving game of Benetton for a full half-hour, they looked set fare when taking the lead from Ross Byrne's 35th-minute penalty.

It was Doris' sharp angle, and assist from Tadhg Furlong, onto Luke McGrath's flip ball that cracked Benetton, James Tracy following up for the second try in a business-like 18-0 win to preserve their perfect record at Stadio Monigo.

Rank 2: Exeter Chiefs 5-1-0 (27 points)

Last round: 3

Ronan O'Gara's respect for the European Cup shone through in how La Rochelle battled bravely to break even (14-all) at the halfway point in Sandy Park.

The strong voice of Director of Rugby Rob Baxter had the desired effect as the Chiefs applied 'the Tomahawk Chop' to the French, registering 20 points unanswered to seal a home quarter-final.

Arthur Bonneval of Toulouse is tackled by Jason Woodward, Ollie Thorley and Billy Twelvetrees of Gloucester during the Heineken Champions Cup Round 6 match at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday

Rank 3: Toulouse 6-0 (27 points)

Last round: 4

The four-time champions have quietly gone about matching Leinster win-for-win, culminating in a clean sweep of Pool Five against Gloucester at Stade Wallon.

It didn't come easy as the Cherry & Whites knew that five points in Toulouse would enable them to make the quarter-finals, the Frenchmen shaking them off with tries from Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille.

Rank 4: Clermont-Auvergne 5-1 (24 points)

Last round: 5

The Frenchmen did enough to hold off Ulster in Pool Three, courtesy of a 26-19 defeat of Harlequins at The Stoop.

It wasn't exactly champagne Clermont, bursting into life now and again for tries by Peter Betham and Apisai Naqalevu for their general Morgan Parra to kick three penalties in the second-half.

Rank 5: Racing 92 4-1-1 (23 points)

Last round: 2

The same goes for Racing as it once did for Munster, Leinster and Saracens. The doubts will always linger over their Champions Cup credentials until they win the trophy.

They had Saracens right where they wanted them at Allianz Park and they couldn't close the deal, skewered by Owen Farrell's late penalty.

Rank 6: Saracens 4-2 (18 points)

Last round: 7

Sarries absorbed the loss of Billy Vunipola to a suspected broken arm in the 23rd minute and Will Skelton to a red-card against Racing 92 in the 38th minute.

Whatever about the scandal surrounding the club's business dealings, the character of their players is never in doubt, showing it once again by overtaking Racing to keep their crown for at least another three months.

Marcell Coetzee of Ulster scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Josh Bayliss of Bath. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Rank 7: Ulster 5-1 (21 points)

Last round: 6

The Ulstermen made it far harder than it should have been in felling Bath 22-15 to guarantee qualification without a bonus-point, losing Ireland's John Cooney to injury.

It was right in the balance until replacement Ross Batty's red card for a head-high hit on Cooney enabled Billy Burns to make it 22-15 in the 74th minute.

Rank 8: Northampton Saints 4-2 (19 points)

Last round: 8

The Chris Boyd reign at Northampton took a first significant step by making it to the quarter-finals with a come-from-behind 36-24 bonus-point beating of Lyon.

The Saints had lost their last nine in France, went 17-5 down by half-time before bouncing back for full-back George Furbank to strike for the fourth try in the 73rd minute and James Fish the fifth.

Champions Cup Quarter-Finals (April 3/4/5)

1 Leinster v 8 Saracens

2 Exeter Chiefs v 7 Northampton Saints

3 Toulouse v 6 Ulster

4 Clermont-Auvergne v 5 Racing 92

Online Editors