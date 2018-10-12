Sport Champions Cup

Friday 12 October 2018

Leinster 52 Wasps 3 as it happened: Champions Cup holders run in eight tries in clinical victory

James Lowe of Leinster dives over to score his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
James Lowe of Leinster dives over to score his side's third try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Seán Cronin of Leinster celebrates after scoring his side's first try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
A general view of the RDS Arena prior to the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 1 match between Leinster and Wasps at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Leinster's began the defence of their European crown with a 49-point victory at the RDS.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport